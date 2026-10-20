China announced a significant expansion of its labour market, opening more than 20 job categories to both foreigners and Chinese nationals

The move marks a notable shift in China's employment policy, targeting sectors where skills shortages have been identified

The new categories span a wide range of industries, signalling China's intent to attract global talent at scale

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China has taken a significant step towards opening its labour market by making more than 20 job categories accessible to both foreign workers and Chinese nationals simultaneously.

The announcement marks a notable shift in how the country manages employment policy, particularly in sectors where demand for specialised skills has outpaced the available domestic workforce.

China opens over 20 job categories to foreigners and Chinese nationals. Photo credit: LUIS ACOSTA & Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the new policy covers

The expanded list of job categories spans a broad range of industries, reflecting China's strategic interest in drawing international expertise into its economy.

The roles span technical, professional, and service-oriented fields, signalling that the policy is not limited to a single sector but is instead designed to address gaps across multiple areas of the workforce.

Under the revised framework, foreign nationals will be permitted to compete for and hold positions in these categories on terms comparable to those offered to Chinese citizens, a departure from previous arrangements that often imposed stricter limitations on foreign labour participation.

Why China Is opening Its labour market?

Analysts have pointed to a combination of factors driving the policy change, including demographic pressures from an ageing population, a growing need for highly skilled professionals in emerging industries, and China's broader ambitions to position itself as a competitive destination for global talent.

The decision also comes as several countries worldwide continue to compete aggressively for skilled workers, with immigration and work permit reforms becoming increasingly common tools of economic strategy.

Chinese authorities have not indicated a fixed timeline for when all 20-plus categories will be fully operational under the new rules, though the announcement suggests implementation is already under way.

The move is expected to be of particular interest to African professionals and workers with relevant qualifications, as China has maintained deepening economic and diplomatic ties across the continent in recent years.

For Ghanaians and other Africans exploring international career opportunities, the expanded list could represent a meaningful new avenue worth monitoring closely.

China names 7 foreigner residence categories

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that China's National Immigration Administration had published seven eligibility categories for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country.

Investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no overseas relatives were among those who could apply.

All applicants were required to meet baseline requirements covering years of continuous residence, income stability, health, and criminal record status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh