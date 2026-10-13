China Names 7 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Permanent Residence

China's National Immigration Administration published seven eligibility categories for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country

Investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no overseas relatives are among those who can apply

All applicants must meet baseline requirements covering years of continuous residence, income stability, health, and criminal record status

China's National Immigration Administration has formally published the eligibility conditions under which foreign nationals may apply for permanent residence in the country, outlining seven distinct categories that determine who qualifies.

The conditions were made available on the official website of China's National Immigration Administration, covering a targeted range of applicants rather than the general foreign population.

China sets out seven categories for foreigners seeking permanent residence Image credit: ALEXANDER KAZAKOV, Svitlana Pietukhova

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Who qualifies for permanent residence in China

Regardless of category, all applicants must comply with Chinese laws, maintain good health, and hold a clean criminal record. Beyond those baseline requirements, eligibility depends on which specific category a person falls under.

Foreign investors who have made direct and stable contributions to the Chinese economy must demonstrate a good tax payment record over at least three consecutive years. Senior professionals and executives holding positions equivalent to deputy general manager, factory deputy director, associate professor, or associate researcher must have worked in China for at least four consecutive years, with physical residence for no fewer than three of those four years.

A third category is reserved for individuals deemed to have made significant and outstanding contributions to China and who are considered especially needed within the country. Spouses and unmarried children under the age of 18 of applicants who qualify under those first three categories may apply under a separate, fourth condition.

Foreign nationals married to a Chinese citizen or to a foreigner already holding Chinese permanent residence fall under a fifth category. Those applicants must show that the marriage has lasted at least five years, that they have lived in China for five consecutive years, spending no fewer than nine months per year in the country, and that they have stable income and a fixed place of residence.

An unmarried child under 18 who is financially dependent on a parent may qualify under the sixth condition. The seventh and final category covers foreign nationals aged 60 and above who have no direct relatives living outside China and currently reside with a direct relative in the country.

They must have lived in China for at least five consecutive years, with a minimum of nine months of residence each year, and must also demonstrate stable income and a fixed domicile.

Contributions can override standard categories

China's immigration authority separately noted that foreign nationals who have made remarkable contributions to the country's economic and social development may be considered for permanent residence even outside the seven formal categories listed above, giving the administration discretionary authority in exceptional cases.

The publication of these conditions signals that China's pathway to permanent residence remains structured around specific economic, professional, and family ties to the country rather than broad-based migration criteria.

China lists 50 countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had confirmed that no African nation made the list of 50 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa.

Under this policy, ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries are entitled to stay in China for up to 30 days per visit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh