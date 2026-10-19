Australia's Department of Home Affairs released a priority processing list for permanent skilled visas in 2026

Seven specific occupations made the list, covering sectors from healthcare to engineering

Applicants outside the priority list may still receive consideration, but under different processing timelines

Australia has formally identified seven occupations that will receive priority consideration for permanent skilled visa processing in 2026, signalling a targeted approach to addressing the country's most pressing workforce gaps.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs released the updated list, which applies to the General Skilled Migration programme.

Australia lists 7 priority occupations for permanent skilled visa processing in 2026. Photo credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The move reflects the government's strategy of directing immigration resources towards sectors where labour shortages are most acute.

The 7 occupations on Australia's priority list

The occupations selected for fast-tracked processing span several critical industries. They include registered nurses, medical practitioners, midwives, and other allied health professionals.

Engineering roles, particularly civil and structural engineers, also feature on the list, alongside positions in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Welfare and community workers have equally been included, recognising the sustained demand for social support services across the country.

These occupations align closely with Australia's long-term economic planning, as the government looks to sustain public health systems and meet infrastructure development targets in the coming years.

What the priority list means for visa applicants

Skilled workers whose occupations appear on the priority list can expect their applications to be assessed ahead of others submitted under the same visa subclass.

This does not guarantee approval, but it does mean eligible applicants are likely to receive outcomes more quickly than those in non-priority categories.

Applicants outside the listed occupations are not excluded from the programme. However, their processing timelines may be considerably longer, and competition for available places remains high.

Prospective migrants are advised to confirm that their nominated occupation appears on Australia's relevant skills lists and that they meet the points threshold required for an invitation to apply.

A positive skills assessment from the relevant assessing authority is also a prerequisite before lodging an Expression of Interest through SkillSelect.

The priority processing approach has been welcomed by industry groups who argue that targeted migration is more effective than broad-based intake in resolving specific skill deficits.

Healthcare bodies in particular have noted that international recruitment remains essential as domestic training pipelines continue to fall short of demand.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh