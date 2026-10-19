Australia Lists 7 Priority Occupations for Permanent Skilled Visa Processing in 2026
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs released a priority processing list for permanent skilled visas in 2026
- Seven specific occupations made the list, covering sectors from healthcare to engineering
- Applicants outside the priority list may still receive consideration, but under different processing timelines
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Australia has formally identified seven occupations that will receive priority consideration for permanent skilled visa processing in 2026, signalling a targeted approach to addressing the country's most pressing workforce gaps.
The Australian Department of Home Affairs released the updated list, which applies to the General Skilled Migration programme.
The move reflects the government's strategy of directing immigration resources towards sectors where labour shortages are most acute.
The 7 occupations on Australia's priority list
The occupations selected for fast-tracked processing span several critical industries. They include registered nurses, medical practitioners, midwives, and other allied health professionals.
Engineering roles, particularly civil and structural engineers, also feature on the list, alongside positions in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
Welfare and community workers have equally been included, recognising the sustained demand for social support services across the country.
These occupations align closely with Australia's long-term economic planning, as the government looks to sustain public health systems and meet infrastructure development targets in the coming years.
What the priority list means for visa applicants
Skilled workers whose occupations appear on the priority list can expect their applications to be assessed ahead of others submitted under the same visa subclass.
This does not guarantee approval, but it does mean eligible applicants are likely to receive outcomes more quickly than those in non-priority categories.
Applicants outside the listed occupations are not excluded from the programme. However, their processing timelines may be considerably longer, and competition for available places remains high.
Prospective migrants are advised to confirm that their nominated occupation appears on Australia's relevant skills lists and that they meet the points threshold required for an invitation to apply.
A positive skills assessment from the relevant assessing authority is also a prerequisite before lodging an Expression of Interest through SkillSelect.
The priority processing approach has been welcomed by industry groups who argue that targeted migration is more effective than broad-based intake in resolving specific skill deficits.
Healthcare bodies in particular have noted that international recruitment remains essential as domestic training pipelines continue to fall short of demand.
Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.
The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.
Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.