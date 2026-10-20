The Canadian government clarified the conditions under which federally regulated employees become entitled to four weeks of paid annual leave

Workers must meet a specific length-of-service threshold with the same employer before they can access the extended leave entitlement

The policy applies only to a defined category of workers, leaving many employees outside its scope

Canada's federal government has outlined the eligibility criteria that determine which workers in the country are entitled to four weeks of paid annual leave each year.

Under Canadian labour law, federally regulated private-sector employees are entitled to a minimum of two weeks of paid vacation after completing their first year of continuous service with an employer.

Canadian government explains which workers qualify for 4 weeks of paid annual leave. Photo credit: Dave Chan & Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

That entitlement rises to three weeks after five consecutive years with the same employer.

Who qualifies for four weeks of leave

The four-week paid annual leave entitlement kicks in after an employee has worked for the same employer for ten or more consecutive years.

At that point, the worker becomes eligible for a minimum of four weeks of paid vacation per year under the Canada Labour Code.

This means the extended entitlement is tied strictly to length of service with a single employer, not to total years in a profession or industry.

An employee who switches employers resets the clock, regardless of their overall work experience.

Which workers fall under the Canada labour code

It is important to note that these provisions apply specifically to employees in federally regulated workplaces.

These include industries such as banking, telecommunications, interprovincial transport, and broadcasting, among others.

Workers employed in provincially regulated sectors, which represent the majority of Canada's workforce, are governed by their respective provincial or territorial employment standards legislation.

The leave entitlements in those jurisdictions may differ from the federal framework.

The Canadian government has stated that the intent of these graduated leave provisions is to reward long-term employment and support worker wellbeing.

Employees who believe their employer is not complying with the Canada Labour Code can file a complaint with the federal Labour Programme.

Canada unveils fast-track PR route

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's immigration authority had announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, which were set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

The updated system was designed to award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool were expected to have their scores automatically recalculated, though some were required to update their profiles before the deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh