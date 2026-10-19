Australia announced a $50,000 retention bonus for eligible members of the Australian Defence Force, including foreign nationals

The Australian government outlined three specific conditions that soldiers must meet to qualify for the financial incentive

The scheme targets skilled personnel at risk of leaving the military amid ongoing recruitment and retention challenges

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Australia has announced a $50,000 (equivalent to GH₵585,816) retention bonus for soldiers serving in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), with the offer extended to foreign nationals who meet the eligibility criteria.

The Australian government confirmed the financial incentive as part of broader efforts to address personnel shortfalls within the military.

Australia offers a $50,000 bonus to soldiers, including foreigners recruits. Photo credit: Rohan Thomson & SCM Jeans/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The bonus is designed to encourage skilled service members to remain in the ADF rather than seek opportunities in the private sector.

3 conditions to qualify for the bonus

To access the $50,000 (GH₵585,816) payment, soldiers must satisfy three conditions set by the government.

First, the applicant must be a current serving member of the ADF in a designated critical role.

Second, the individual must commit to an agreed period of continued service beyond their current obligation.

Third, the applicant must not be under any administrative or disciplinary action at the time of their application.

Foreign nationals serving in the ADF are also eligible, provided they meet the same conditions.

Australia has previously recruited citizens from countries including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States to fill specific roles within its defence forces.

Australia's push to strengthen defence recruitment

The bonus forms part of Australia's wider strategy to grow and retain its military workforce.

The ADF has faced significant recruitment challenges in recent years, with the government acknowledging that competition from the civilian job market continues to draw skilled personnel away from service.

Defence officials noted that critical trade and specialist roles have been particularly difficult to fill, making targeted financial incentives a practical response to the retention crisis.

The $50,000 offer reflects the government's recognition that maintaining operational capability depends heavily on keeping experienced personnel within the force, rather than constantly training new recruits to replace those who leave.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh