The University of Bristol has opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship, offering international students funding of up to £26,000 towards tuition fees

The scholarship covers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses starting in September 2027, with the university committing up to £5 million to the scheme

Applicants must hold overseas fee status, be enrolled in a full-time in-person course, and submit their application before 19 March 2027

The University of Bristol has launched applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme, providing international students with the opportunity to receive up to £26,000 towards tuition fees for courses beginning in September 2027.

The university has committed up to £5 million to the scheme for the 2027 intake, with awards available at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

UK university opens 2027 scholarship applications, offers up to £26,000 to international students Image credit: Peter Cade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The deadline for applications is 19 March 2027 at 1 pm UK time, and all applicants will be notified of outcomes by the end of May 2027.

Think Big scholarship: Award values and eligibility

Undergraduate awards are valued at either £6,500 or £13,000 per year, applied as a tuition fee discount for up to four years of study. Students must maintain an average mark above 50% each year to continue receiving the award.

Postgraduate scholarships are available in four tiers: £3,000, £6,500, £13,000 and £26,000, covering the first year of a master's programme only.

To be eligible, all applicants must hold overseas fee status and must be applying for a full-time, in-person course at the university. Undergraduate applicants must also confirm Bristol as their Firm choice through UCAS and meet their offer conditions before 31 August 2027. Applicants do not need to have received an offer before submitting a scholarship application, but an offer must be in place before the March 19 deadline, or the scholarship application will be withdrawn.

Distance learning, online, and part-time courses are not eligible under the programme.

How to apply for the Think Big scholarship

Prospective students must complete the university's international scholarships online application form. Submitting this form automatically enters applicants into consideration for several additional awards, including the GREAT Scholarships, the Mr and Mrs M S Siriwardena Memorial Scholarship, and the Michael Wong Pakshong Bursary.

The university has cautioned that using artificial intelligence tools beyond basic grammar and spelling checks when completing the application is treated as cheating and may result in disqualification. Awards cannot be deferred to a later year of entry and cannot be combined with other University of Bristol tuition fee discounts, though they may be received alongside living cost bursaries.

Students with enquiries can contact the university directly at international-scholarships@bristol.ac.uk.

UK introduces financial requirements for student visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has announced an increase in the minimum financial requirements international students must meet when applying for a student visa.

This applies to prospective students from Ghana and other countries seeking places at British universities and specifically affects living cost requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh