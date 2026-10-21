The Canadian government updated its Nigeria travel advisory on October 21, 2026, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country

Canada placed 24 Nigerian states under its strictest 'avoid all travel' designation, citing serious crimes in the mentioned zones

Lagos and Calabar received a separate 'high degree of caution' rating, with crime listed as the primary concern in both cities

Canada has issued a stark warning to its citizens about travelling to Nigeria, placing 24 states under its most severe travel classification in an advisory updated on 21 October 2026.

Canada's Nigeria travel advisory urges against non-essential visits, putting 24 states under 'avoid all travel' rules and citing crime in Lagos and Calabar. Image credit: Marcel Arsenault/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The Canadian government, in its October 21, 2026 update, cited an unpredictable security environment across Nigeria as the basis for the warning, pointing to supposed threats including terrorism, kidnapping, inter-communal violence, armed attacks, and crime.

The government's warning covers the entire country, including the federal capital, Abuja, though a handful of cities were assessed under slightly different categories.

24 Nigerian States Canadians must avoid

Canada placed the following states under its strictest "avoid all travel" designation:

Northwestern states:

1. Kaduna

2. Kano

3. Katsina

4. Sokoto

5. Zamfara

Northcentral states:

6. Plateau

7. Niger

8. Kwara

9. Kogi

Northeastern states:

10. Adamawa

11. Bauchi

12. Borno

13. Gombe

14. Jigawa

15. Taraba

16. Yobe

Niger Delta states:

17. Abia

18. Akwa Ibom

19. Anambra

20. Bayelsa

21. Delta

22. Enugu

23. Imo

24. Rivers (except Port Harcourt city)

The advisory also flags a 10-kilometre border zone along Nigeria's frontiers with Cameroon, Niger, and the northern stretch of Benin, between Benin and Kebbi State.

Advisory about Lagos, Calabar, and Port Harcourt

Canada drew a distinction between the 24 states listed above and two major cities: Lagos and Calabar.

Neither city falls under the "avoid all travel" or "avoid non-essential travel" classifications that apply to the rest of Nigeria.

Instead, both were placed in a "high degree of caution" category, with crime identified as the chief concern.

Port Harcourt occupies a middle ground in the advisory. While Rivers State as a whole sits under the "avoid all travel" designation, Port Harcourt city itself was assessed separately and carries the less severe "avoid non-essential travel" rating.

The updated advisory reflects Canada's ongoing assessment of security conditions in Nigeria and serves as a formal guide for Canadian nationals planning to visit or currently residing in the country.

Canada announces fast-track Permanent Residency route

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's immigration authority had announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, which were set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

The updated system was designed to award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool were expected to have their scores automatically recalculated, though some were required to update their profiles before the deadline.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh