UK Adds 1 State to Nigeria No-Go List, Warns British Citizens Against Travel
- The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office updated its Nigeria travel advisory on October 16, 2026, adding a new state
- Sokoto State joined six other Nigerian states in the highest-risk category, where the FCDO advises against all travel
- The advisory also extends to southern Nigeria, covering riverine areas of several states in the South East and South South
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The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has widened its travel warning for Nigeria, placing Sokoto State in its highest-risk category following an update published on October 16, 2026.
The change means British nationals are now advised against all travel to Sokoto, a North West state that was not previously on the most severe tier of the advisory.
The FCDO also cautioned that travel insurance could be invalidated if citizens visit locations listed against official guidance.
Full List of States Under the Highest-Risk Warning
Sokoto now sits alongside six other Nigerian states in the "advise against all travel" category. In the North East, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states carry this designation. In the North West, Katsina and Zamfara were already on the list before Sokoto's addition.
A second, slightly less severe tier covers states where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel. In the North West, this includes Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa.
In North Central Nigeria, the warning extends to Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, and Benue states, along with the Federal Capital Territory - meaning the area surrounding Abuja is also considered unsuitable for non-essential visits.
Southern Nigeria Also Flagged in the Advisory
The updated guidance stretches well beyond the country's northern regions. In the South East and South South, the FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, describing these locations as river and swamp areas accessible only by boat.
For the non-riverine parts of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, as well as Abia, Anambra, and Imo states, the advisory recommends avoiding all but essential travel.
The breadth of the updated guidance reflects the UK government's growing security concerns across multiple regions of Nigeria, spanning the North West, North East, North Central, and parts of the south.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh