The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office updated its Nigeria travel advisory on October 16, 2026, adding a new state

Sokoto State joined six other Nigerian states in the highest-risk category, where the FCDO advises against all travel

The advisory also extends to southern Nigeria, covering riverine areas of several states in the South East and South South

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has widened its travel warning for Nigeria, placing Sokoto State in its highest-risk category following an update published on October 16, 2026.

The change means British nationals are now advised against all travel to Sokoto, a North West state that was not previously on the most severe tier of the advisory.

UK has cautioned its citizens against travelling to one state in Nigeria. (Photo: Anadolu/SOPA Images)

Source: Getty Images

The FCDO also cautioned that travel insurance could be invalidated if citizens visit locations listed against official guidance.

Full List of States Under the Highest-Risk Warning

Sokoto now sits alongside six other Nigerian states in the "advise against all travel" category. In the North East, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states carry this designation. In the North West, Katsina and Zamfara were already on the list before Sokoto's addition.

A second, slightly less severe tier covers states where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel. In the North West, this includes Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa.

In North Central Nigeria, the warning extends to Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, and Benue states, along with the Federal Capital Territory - meaning the area surrounding Abuja is also considered unsuitable for non-essential visits.

Southern Nigeria Also Flagged in the Advisory

The updated guidance stretches well beyond the country's northern regions. In the South East and South South, the FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, describing these locations as river and swamp areas accessible only by boat.

For the non-riverine parts of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, as well as Abia, Anambra, and Imo states, the advisory recommends avoiding all but essential travel.

The breadth of the updated guidance reflects the UK government's growing security concerns across multiple regions of Nigeria, spanning the North West, North East, North Central, and parts of the south.

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Source: YEN.com.gh