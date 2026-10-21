The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public alert on Ebola on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

The NCDC listed five warning signs Nigerians should watch for and urged the public to avoid contact with body fluids of infected persons

The alert drew sharp scepticism from Nigerians on social media, with some questioning whether an outbreak truly exists

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has put Nigerians on alert over the Ebola virus, publishing a list of warning signs and steps the public should take to reduce their risk of infection.

The agency shared the update via its official X handle, @NCDCgov, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, days after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja.

Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention outlines 5 symptoms and preventive measures for Ebola. (Photo Credit: Benediction Murhabazi/SOPA Images)

Source: Getty Images

Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate had already confirmed that 44 close contacts of the infected individual had been identified, with contact tracing underway.

Symptoms and Preventive Steps Outlined by the NCDC

According to the NCDC, Nigerians should watch out for five symptoms: fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The agency stressed the importance of catching these signs early, given how rapidly the virus can spread through contact with an infected person's body fluids.

To limit exposure, the NCDC urged the public to practise regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected to have Ebola, and remain especially vigilant following any possible exposure to the virus.

Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness that spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, or organs of infected people or animals.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, also released a public statement following confirmation of the Abuja case.

Nigerians React With Scepticism on Social Media

The NCDC's alert triggered a wave of doubt from Nigerians across social media platforms, with several users questioning the legitimacy of the outbreak entirely.

@ebus_valentino wrote:

"You people should stop this nonsense. This is an avenue to loot. There's no EBOLA case in Nigeria."

@Taizinn_ said:

"Uganda says no one has Ebola from their country. Una dey push propaganda!!!"

@astracoth offered a more cynical view, writing:

"Food don land again for una. No be me una go scope sha."

Separately, opposition figure and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar demanded a full public breakdown of the ₦10 billion the government announced for Ebola preparedness back in June 2026.

Atiku also raised concerns about a reported nine-day gap between when the Abuja patient first sought medical care on October 11, 2026, and when the government formally announced the confirmed case to the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh