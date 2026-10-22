Portugal announced a designated agency that foreigners must reach out to before travelling to the country in search of employment

The move forms part of the country's effort to regulate the influx of migrant workers seeking opportunities in Portugal

Prospective workers who bypass the agency risk complications with their immigration process upon arrival

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Portugal has announced a specific agency that foreigners are required to contact before making the journey to the country to seek employment, signalling a more structured approach to labour migration.

The Portuguese government has directed that all prospective migrant workers get in touch with the Institute of Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP), prior to travelling.

Portugal announces the agency foreigners must contact before travelling to the country to find work. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency serves as the official body responsible for matching foreign job seekers with available opportunities in the country, and authorities have made it clear that engaging with it before arrival is a necessary step in the process.

Portugal's approach to regulating migrant workers

The announcement is part of a broader push by Portuguese authorities to bring greater order to the movement of foreign nationals who arrive in search of work.

Officials have expressed concern that many migrants travel to Portugal without any prior arrangement, which often leaves them in precarious situations upon arrival, including unemployment and housing difficulties.

By directing applicants through the IEFP, the government aims to ensure that job seekers have confirmed prospects or are at least formally registered within the country's employment system before they set foot on Portuguese soil.

What foreigners need to know

Prospective workers who wish to relocate to Portugal for employment are advised to engage the IEFP through its official channels before making any travel arrangements.

The agency is equipped to provide guidance on available vacancies, sectoral demand, and the documentation required for legal entry as a worker.

Authorities have also cautioned that arriving in Portugal without following the proper channels may result in complications with immigration procedures, including difficulties in securing legal residency status.

Portugal has in recent years become an increasingly attractive destination for African and other international job seekers, drawn by its relatively accessible language for Portuguese-speaking nationals, quality of life, and demand for labour in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

Portugal lists digital nomad visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portugal had set a minimum salary threshold that foreigners, including Ghanaians, were required to meet to qualify for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa offered non-EU nationals a legal pathway to live and work remotely in Portugal for an extended period.

Applicants were required to satisfy several conditions beyond income, including proof of remote employment or freelance work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh