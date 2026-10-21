Malaysia introduced updated minimum salary thresholds that all foreign workers, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for a work visa

The new policy set different salary benchmarks depending on the sector and job category a prospective employee is applying under

The announcement raised questions among Ghanaians and other Africans exploring employment opportunities in Malaysia

Malaysia has introduced new minimum salary requirements for foreign nationals seeking to obtain a work visa in the country, affecting Ghanaians and other workers from across the world.

The Malaysian government outlined the updated thresholds as part of a broader effort to regulate its labour market and ensure that incoming foreign workers meet a defined earning standard before being granted permission to work in the country.

Malaysia announces a new work visa salary requirements for Ghanaians and other foreign workers. Photo credit: Drazen & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

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Malaysia's new salary thresholds for work visas

Under the revised policy, foreign workers applying for employment passes are required to meet specific monthly salary benchmarks that vary based on the nature and level of the role they are applying for.

Tier 1 employment pass holders, who typically occupy senior or highly specialised positions, are required to earn a minimum of 10,000 Malaysian ringgit per month.

Tier 2 pass holders, covering skilled professionals in mid-level roles, must meet a minimum monthly salary of 5,000 ringgit.

For Tier 3, which caters to knowledge and technology workers, the minimum threshold stands at 3,000 ringgit per month.

The Malaysian government stipulated that these figures are the baseline for eligibility and that applicants falling below any of these thresholds would not qualify for the corresponding visa category.

What the policy means for Ghanaian applicants

The changes carry direct implications for Ghanaians and other African nationals who have been considering Malaysia as a destination for skilled employment.

Prospective applicants are now expected to secure job offers that meet the salary requirements before proceeding with their visa applications.

Malaysia has in recent years attracted interest from West African professionals, particularly those working in technology, engineering, and finance.

The new requirements are expected to influence how employers in Malaysia structure their compensation packages for internationally recruited staff.

Ghanaians intending to work in Malaysia are advised to review the specific tier that corresponds to their field and experience level, confirm that any job offer they receive meets the prescribed minimum, and submit their applications through the official Malaysian immigration channels.

The policy underscores Malaysia's intent to attract skilled foreign labour while maintaining clear standards around remuneration and employment conditions.

Malaysia lists 3 eligible residence pass categories

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had announced three categories of foreign nationals who qualified for its Residence Pass programme.

The eligibility criteria targeted skilled professionals, long-term workers, and specific high-value contributors to the economy.

Interested foreigners were required to meet defined criteria set by Malaysian immigration authorities in order to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh