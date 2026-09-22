Saudi Arabia unveiled six distinct premium residency categories open to foreign nationals with different backgrounds and financial standings

The options range from residency tied to property ownership and investment to categories designed for gifted individuals and special talents

Each residency type carries its own eligibility criteria, meaning applicants must identify the right category before submitting an application

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Saudi Arabia has officially outlined six premium residency options available to foreign nationals, offering a structured pathway for people who wish to live and build a future in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia states 6 premium residency options available. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: Saudi Today

Source: Getty Images

The programme covers a broad range of profiles, making it relevant to investors, entrepreneurs, property owners, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

Saudi Arabia's 6 Premium Residency categories

Real estate owner residency

The first option, the Real Estate Owner Residency, is available to foreigners who hold qualifying property in the Kingdom, subject to ownership conditions set out by the programme.

Entrepreneur residency

The Entrepreneur Residency targets individuals who either run or plan to launch a business in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on ventures that contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

Investor residency

For those looking to commit capital to the country, the Investor Residency offers a route designed specifically for foreign nationals with significant financial resources who intend to participate in the Kingdom's economic growth over the long term.

Two categories address talent and skill.

Gifted residency

The Gifted Residency is aimed at individuals who demonstrate exceptional ability in areas such as arts, culture, or academia that are considered valuable to Saudi society.

Special talent residency

The Special Talent Residency, while similar in purpose, is directed at recognised experts in specific professional or technical fields where demand within the Kingdom is high.

Limited and unlimited duration options

The sixth option encompasses both a Limited Duration and an Unlimited Duration Premium Residency, offering flexibility depending on how long an applicant intends to stay.

The limited option suits those planning a fixed-term period of residence, while the unlimited option is designed for individuals seeking a more permanent settlement in Saudi Arabia.

Each of the six categories comes with its own application process, and prospective applicants are expected to review the criteria carefully and determine which pathway aligns with their circumstances before proceeding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh