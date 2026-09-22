Saudi Arabia Unveils 6 Premium Residency Pathways Foreigners Can Apply For
- Saudi Arabia unveiled six distinct premium residency categories open to foreign nationals with different backgrounds and financial standings
- The options range from residency tied to property ownership and investment to categories designed for gifted individuals and special talents
- Each residency type carries its own eligibility criteria, meaning applicants must identify the right category before submitting an application
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Saudi Arabia has officially outlined six premium residency options available to foreign nationals, offering a structured pathway for people who wish to live and build a future in the Kingdom.
The programme covers a broad range of profiles, making it relevant to investors, entrepreneurs, property owners, and individuals with exceptional abilities.
Saudi Arabia's 6 Premium Residency categories
Real estate owner residency
The first option, the Real Estate Owner Residency, is available to foreigners who hold qualifying property in the Kingdom, subject to ownership conditions set out by the programme.
Entrepreneur residency
The Entrepreneur Residency targets individuals who either run or plan to launch a business in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on ventures that contribute meaningfully to the local economy.
Investor residency
For those looking to commit capital to the country, the Investor Residency offers a route designed specifically for foreign nationals with significant financial resources who intend to participate in the Kingdom's economic growth over the long term.
Two categories address talent and skill.
Gifted residency
The Gifted Residency is aimed at individuals who demonstrate exceptional ability in areas such as arts, culture, or academia that are considered valuable to Saudi society.
Special talent residency
The Special Talent Residency, while similar in purpose, is directed at recognised experts in specific professional or technical fields where demand within the Kingdom is high.
Limited and unlimited duration options
The sixth option encompasses both a Limited Duration and an Unlimited Duration Premium Residency, offering flexibility depending on how long an applicant intends to stay.
The limited option suits those planning a fixed-term period of residence, while the unlimited option is designed for individuals seeking a more permanent settlement in Saudi Arabia.
Each of the six categories comes with its own application process, and prospective applicants are expected to review the criteria carefully and determine which pathway aligns with their circumstances before proceeding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh