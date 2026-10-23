Elder Henry Shield visited Francis Duru twice at the National Hospital after being contacted by the actor's wife

Shield shared what he said to Duru during those bedside visits in a moving tribute posted on Facebook

The tribute drew an outpouring of condolences from friends and followers across social media

The passing of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru on 22 October 2026 has continued to stir deep emotions online, with a close friend now sharing details of his final visits to the actor's hospital bedside.

Elder Henry Shield recalls two visits to Francis Duru at the National Hospital and the words he shared in a moving tribute that drew condolences online. Image credit: eterscode/iStock, Francis Duru

Source: UGC

Elder Henry Shield took to Facebook on 23 October 2026 to recount how he had been at Duru's side on two separate occasions at the National Hospital, after the actor's wife reached out to him personally about the seriousness of his condition.

In his tribute, Shield described urging the filmmaker to hold on.

"Encouraged you to stay strong and pull through for us. Apparently, God had other plans," he wrote, addressing the late actor directly.

Shield, who referred to Duru warmly as his "dear elder brother," closed his post with a farewell phrase in Igbo: "Ko di ngbe anyi ga afu ozo," which translates to "Till we meet again."

Duru, a celebrated actor, director, and filmmaker whose work spanned several decades in the Nigerian film industry, died at the age of 57 following a brief illness.

His family broke the news on Friday morning, 23 October 2026, via an announcement on his verified Instagram account.

The loss reverberated far beyond the entertainment world.

President Bola Tinubu was among those who publicly mourned Duru's passing, and colleagues from across Nigeria's creative industry described his death as a profound blow to Nigerian cinema.

The Facebook post below contains Elder Henry Shield’s tribute to the late actor Francis Duru.

Reactions to Nigerian actor Francis Duru's death

Shield's tribute quickly attracted an outpouring of grief and support.

Eli Dangana wrote:

"May God comfort you, sir."

Hannatu Yohanna added:

"May the LORD comfort you and the entire family. Rest in peace, legend 🙏🏽."

Samuel Emeka offered:

"My heartfelt condolences to the family." Daniel Aniefiok also paid his respects, writing: "Rest in peace, legend."

Francis Duru’s last post before death resurfaces

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heartfelt tribute Francis Duru wrote for the late Olu Jacobs has taken on a painful new meaning after the veteran Nollywood actor himself passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The post, shared on September 17, 2026, is now being widely recognised as Duru's final public message before his untimely death.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed the Nollywood star's passing, sending shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry and beyond.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh