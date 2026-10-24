APC's national chairman made a striking claim about opposition parties after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House

The ruling party has named the only opposition group it says has not joined forces with them ahead of 2027

The campaign's director-general outlined a specific approach the APC intends to take against its opponents

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Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress has declared that several major opposition parties have abandoned their adversarial stance and are now backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's push for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda made the claim on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

APC has indicated that some opposition parties support the re-election of President Tinubu.

Source: Getty Images

He was joined by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who serves as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, and the two men briefed the President on plans for the party's upcoming campaign launch.

"If you look at what the party is doing now, the oppositions are with us. All political parties that have defeated us in any election are all with us; PDP is with us, APGA is with us, Accord Party is with us. These are the only political parties that have defeated us, except APM, and they are all with us in this campaign," Yilwatda told State House correspondents.

He did not clarify whether the support he described involved formal endorsements by the national leaderships of those parties or individual members and factions acting independently.

The APC is scheduled to formally launch its nationwide presidential campaign in Kaduna on Saturday, 24 October 2026.

Yilwatda said all internal structures were in place for the event, describing party members, state chapters, and committees as fully prepared.

Speaking separately, Yari struck a measured tone when outlining the campaign council's strategy, pledging to focus on the administration's track record rather than trade insults with rivals.

"As a Council, what we say we are going to do? We are going to do a campaign with the records.

A responsible campaign, no insults, no calling of names because there's no name before us, but we have a record before us to show to Nigerians," Yari said.

The former Zamfara State governor added that voters would be urged to weigh what the government had delivered before casting their ballots.

"This is what our party did, this is what our government did, so because of that, we are asking, pleading with Nigerians to look at this record carefully so that they give us a second chance for continuity," he said.

Political analyst Omotayo Yusuf has noted that Tinubu's 2027 approach differs from his 2023 campaign strategy, with the President relying on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to shore up support.

Yusuf also raised questions about how Tinubu would balance the demands of campaigning with his responsibilities as a sitting president.

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Source: YEN.com.gh