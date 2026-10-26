Solomon Reuben Jabari, a retired Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, defeated incumbent Simon Aloonga in Saturday's NDC constituency elections

Jabari polled 1,319 votes against Aloonga's 263 in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency executive elections held on October 24, 2026

The new chairman arrived with a bold promise to transform the NDC's fortunes in a constituency the party is eyeing ahead of 2028

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Solomon Reuben Jabari, a retired Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces turned grassroots politician, has been elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Atwima Kwanwoma following a commanding performance at the party's internal elections on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Former military captain Solomon Reuben Jabari wins the Atwima Kwanwoma NDC chairmanship. Image credit: GAF

Source: UGC

Jabari, who previously served as the NDC Branch Chairman for Ahenema Kokoben-Island City, polled 1,319 votes to hand a heavy defeat to incumbent chairman Simon Aloonga, who secured just 263 votes.

The result signals a significant shift in the constituency's internal leadership dynamics.

Solomon Reuben Jabari's victory speech and agenda

Speaking to the media shortly after the results were confirmed, the new chairman made clear that unity would be the defining theme of his tenure.

"Unity is the key. That was my campaign message, and the delegates have responded accordingly," Jabari said.

He outlined plans to energise the party's grassroots base and strengthen cooperation among branch executives, with the 2028 general elections firmly in his sights.

"I am promising the Atwima Kwanwoma NDC that in 2028, we will work hard together. We will call for unity, and we will call for hard work. In 2028, we will emerge victorious," he added, also vowing to mount an aggressive challenge against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

During his campaign, Jabari introduced the "Fund Me Go" micro-loan initiative through Utrak Savings and Loans to support local party members financially, and pledged to facilitate financing for more than 600 commercial tricycles, including Pragia and Aboboyaa operators.

Jabari will lead a freshly elected constituency executive team. Obiri Yeboa was voted in as Vice Chairman, while Luqman Bin Wise Mumuni takes on the role of Secretary, supported by Appiah Augustine as Deputy Secretary.

John Atumtia Abubakari was elected Organiser, with Appiah Isaac as Deputy Organiser. Isaac Paintsil will serve as Youth Organiser alongside Rosemar Adjei as Deputy Youth Organiser.

Nana Adwoa Barikisu Musa was elected Women Organiser, with Ellen Owusu as her deputy.

Osman Muhammed will head the Zongo Caucus, while Daniel Basepwa and Desmond Aziwini were elected Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer, respectively. Francis Kwame Agyekum was voted in as Communication Officer, with Blessing Nti Fourdjour serving as deputy.

The new leadership's first test will be consolidating support across the various factions that contested the elections, while turning campaign pledges into practical, branch-level party organisation ahead of 2028.

AJ Sarpong is reportedly preparing to contest the Asante Akyem North seat on an NDC ticket. Photo credit: @ajsarpong.

Source: Instagram

TV3 presenter eyes Asante Akyem parliamentary seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TV3 and 3FM presenter AJ Sarpong caught the attention of Ghanaians after she was spotted at the NDC constituency executive elections grounds in Agogo, where she was seen warmly greeting party members and locals in the community.

The media personality, who is the daughter of the late Agogomanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong, turned up at the electoral event on 24th October 2026, with footage of her appearance quickly circulating on social media and drawing significant commentary from the public.

AJ is widely recognised as one of Ghana's familiar faces on television and radio, making her presence at a politically charged gathering all the more noteworthy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh