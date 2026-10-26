Thailand has announced a permanent residency programme with a set number of slots allocated per country each year

Applicants must meet a specific list of requirements to be considered eligible for the residency status

The move signals Thailand's intention to attract a controlled number of foreign residents through a structured process

Thailand has introduced a formal permanent residency scheme that allocates a fixed number of spots to applicants from individual countries, offering a structured pathway for foreigners who wish to settle in the Southeast Asian nation long-term.

The Thai government has set a ceiling of 100 permanent residency approvals per country each year.

Thailand announces its permanent residency quota for each country. Photo credit: Drazen_ &/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This means that regardless of how many people apply from a given nation, only a limited number will be granted the status annually.

The quota system is designed to regulate the volume of foreign residents entering the country while keeping the process open to nationalities from across the globe.

Who qualifies and what is required

To be considered for permanent residency in Thailand, applicants must have held a non-immigrant visa continuously for at least three years before submitting their application.

Prospective residents are also required to demonstrate a stable income or sufficient financial standing, with specific thresholds depending on the visa category under which they qualify.

Additional requirements include a clean criminal record, a medical certificate confirming the applicant is free from certain prohibited conditions, and evidence of a legitimate reason for residing in Thailand, such as employment, investment, or family ties to a Thai national.

Application window and process

Thailand typically opens its permanent residency application window towards the end of each year, and submissions are processed through the Royal Thai Immigration Bureau.

Successful applicants receive a permanent residency certificate, though they are still required to report to immigration authorities annually and do not automatically gain Thai citizenship through this route.

The announcement has drawn attention from expatriates and long-term visitors who have made Thailand their home, as the country is a popular destination for retirees, digital workers, and investors from Africa, Europe, and beyond.

For Ghanaians and other Africans considering relocation, the 100-slot-per-country cap means early and thorough preparation of documents will be essential to securing a place within the annual allocation.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh