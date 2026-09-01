Thailand is set to introduce a major change to its visa rules next month, affecting travellers from several countries

The new policy will bring changes to how long eligible visitors can stay and how they enter the country

Ghanaian travellers should take note of the new requirements before planning their next trip to Thailand

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Thailand has officially confirmed the end of its temporary 60-day visa-free arrangement, with a stricter 30-day tourist entry limit set to take effect on September 15, 2026 for nationals of 60 countries and territories.

The Thai Ministry of Interior published four new regulatory measures in the Royal Gazette on 31 August 2026 (Volume 143, Special Issue 207 Ngor).

Thailand changes its visa-free stay rules from September 15, 2026. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Because a mandatory 15-day implementation window applies from the publication date, travellers who enter Thailand before the deadline will not see their permitted stay cut short mid-trip.

Countries eligible for 30-day visa-free stays

The countries and territories covered by the revised scheme include major markets across Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania, among them the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Earlier government statements had referenced 59 nations; the final gazetted list includes 60.

Importantly, the updated regulation restricts the exemption strictly to tourism purposes.

The 2024 temporary arrangement had allowed for limited business activities and short-term work engagements under visa-free entry, provisions that have now been removed.

Eligible travellers who want to stay longer than 30 days may still apply at a local immigration office for a single extension of up to 30 additional days.

For those arriving by land, the rules are tightening further. Visa-exempt visitors using land border crossings will generally be limited to two entries per calendar year, with exemptions currently in place for passport holders from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

What Ghanaian travellers need to know

Ghanaian passport holders are not listed among the 60 nations eligible for the 30-day visa-free entry, nor do they qualify under the revised Visa on Arrival category, which has been narrowed from 31 nationalities down to just three: Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia.

This means Ghanaian citizens planning trips to Thailand for business or leisure must obtain a valid entry visa before departure.

Thai authorities operate a global e-Visa platform through which Ghanaian passport holders can submit their applications online to the relevant diplomatic mission ahead of travel.

Separately, citizens of Mauritius and the Seychelles fall under a distinct 15-day visa exemption arrangement, while existing bilateral agreements with countries such as China, Russia, Vietnam, South Korea, and Brazil remain unaffected by the September changes.

South Korea unveils visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published an updated list of countries whose citizens could enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The policy covered dozens of nations across several continents, with varying conditions attached to each country.

The countries on the list had access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry under specific conditions and duration limits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh