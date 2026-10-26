Indonesia has published seven requirements that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for permanent residency in the country

The Indonesian government outlined conditions covering financial capacity, age, and investment commitments for prospective lifetime residents

Applicants must meet specific criteria related to health, language, and legal standing before their applications can be considered

Indonesia has officially outlined seven conditions that Ghanaians and other foreign nationals must satisfy to be eligible for permanent or lifetime residency in the country.

The Indonesian government released the requirements as part of its effort to attract skilled, financially capable, and committed foreigners who wish to settle in the Southeast Asian nation long term.

Indonesia publishes 7 requirements for foreigners to qualify for its Lifetime Residency.Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for Lifetime Residency in Indonesia?

To be considered for permanent residency, applicants must first hold a valid limited stay permit, commonly known as a KITAS, and must have maintained continuous legal residence in Indonesia for a minimum of five consecutive years.

This uninterrupted stay is a foundational requirement before any further processing can begin.

Beyond the residency duration, applicants are expected to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency.

Authorities require proof that the individual has a reliable source of income or sufficient savings to support themselves without becoming a burden on the state.

This includes evidence of employment, a pension, or a qualifying investment in the country.

Indonesia also requires that applicants be of good health, which typically involves submitting a medical certificate issued by a recognised health institution.

This is assessed alongside a clean criminal record, meaning applicants must present a police clearance document from both Indonesia and their home country.

Language and commitment requirements

Proficiency in the Indonesian language, Bahasa Indonesia, is another condition listed by the government.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate a basic level of communication in the national language, reflecting a genuine commitment to integrating into Indonesian society.

The seventh requirement centres on a declaration of intent. Prospective permanent residents must formally affirm their commitment to respecting Indonesian laws, customs, and culture.

This declaration is submitted as part of the official application package and reviewed by immigration authorities.

Those who meet all seven requirements may submit their applications through the Directorate General of Immigration under Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Successful applicants are issued a permanent stay permit, known as a KITAP, which allows indefinite residence in the country without the need for periodic renewals required under a standard limited permit.

Indonesia has been steadily positioning itself as a destination for foreign residents, particularly retirees and investors from across Africa, Asia, and beyond.

The country's relatively affordable cost of living, warm climate, and growing digital infrastructure have made it increasingly attractive to those seeking a long-term home outside their country of origin.

Indonesia sets salary requirement for residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Indonesia announced a minimum monthly salary requirement that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for lifetime residence.

The Indonesian government introduced the Second Home Visa scheme, which comes with a set of strict financial conditions for applicants.

Foreigners who meet the salary threshold can apply for a renewable five or ten-year stay in the Southeast Asian country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh