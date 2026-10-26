Ghanaian-born Christian blogger Samuel Sey has been detained by US immigration authorities in Ohio

The 39-year-old commentator is known for his conservative Christian beliefs and public support for Donald Trump's immigration policies

Sey grew up in Ghana before relocating to Canada and later settling in the United States, where he lives with his wife and children

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Ghanaian-born Christian blogger and political commentator Samuel Sey has attracted widespread attention following his detention by United States immigration authorities.

Who is Samuel Sey? Ghanaian writer facing removal from the US, his family, career and Trump ties. Image credit: Donald Trump, Samuel Sey, Axios

Source: UGC

The 39-year-old, who has publicly defended President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement policies, was reportedly detained at Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

His detention has sparked discussions on social media, particularly because of his previous statements supporting the activities of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Beyond his political views, Sey has an interesting personal history, having experienced poverty and family separation in Ghana before relocating to Canada and eventually settling in the United States.

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The Christian commentator has also established a career in writing, teaching and religious advocacy.

Samuel Sey's childhood, family and career

Samuel Sey was born in Ghana, where he experienced a difficult childhood marked by financial hardship and separation from his mother.

According to personal accounts published on his blog, his father abandoned his mother, Cecilia, while she was pregnant with him.

His mother subsequently raised him alone, working as a seamstress to support the family.

In 1994, Cecilia migrated legally to Canada in search of better opportunities, leaving Samuel in Ghana while arrangements were made for him to join her.

During their separation, Sey contracted severe malaria in 1997 and reportedly spent several weeks receiving treatment in hospital.

He eventually reunited with his mother in Canada that same year, approximately three years after her departure.

Sey later relocated to the United States in 2022, where he settled in Ohio.

He is married to Annie Sey, and the couple have three children, according to a fundraising appeal established following his detention.

Professionally, Sey is a Christian writer, blogger, schoolteacher and political commentator.

He founded Slow to Write, a website where he discusses Christianity, racism, politics and contemporary social issues.

His work has appeared in several Christian and conservative publications, including The Christian Post, The Daily Wire, TheBlaze and Desiring God.

He previously worked with the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, an organisation involved in anti-ab0rtion advocacy.

Sey has also participated in podcasts and public discussions addressing political and religious issues.

Sey's Trump ties and US immigration detention

Samuel Sey has gained recognition for his conservative political positions, particularly his support for stricter immigration enforcement in the United States.

He has publicly defended several policies associated with President Donald Trump, including the deportation of people who violate immigration laws.

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In January 2026, he reportedly expressed support for ICE, arguing that Americans who love their country should support the agency.

He has also maintained that enforcing immigration laws is compatible with Christian teachings.

However, his political views have not always aligned entirely with Trump's positions, as he has criticised the president on certain issues, particularly ab0rtion.

On October 21, 2026, Sey was detained by US immigration authorities at Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

He was subsequently held at Butler County Jail, where immigration authorities reportedly placed him on an ICE hold.

According to a statement attributed to the US Department of Homeland Security, Sey entered the United States in 2022 and overstayed his authorised period of admission.

The department maintained that he had no pending immigration applications and had accepted voluntary departure.

However, some of his supporters have disputed the circumstances surrounding his detention, suggesting that immigration paperwork problems may have contributed to the situation.

Several conservative Christian commentators have expressed support for him, while a fundraising campaign has been established to assist his wife and children.

His detention has generated particular interest because of his previous support for Trump's immigration policies.

As of October 26, 2026, there has been no confirmed public information establishing whether Sey has departed the United States or whether he will eventually travel to Ghana or Canada.

5 countries plan a new deportation facility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a coalition of five European Union member states announced plans to establish what would be the first shared migrant return hub on African soil, targeting individuals whose asylum claims have been rejected by EU courts.

Greece, Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands are behind the initiative, with Greece's Minister of Migration, Thanos Plevris, confirming during an interview with Greek television channel ANT1 that the facility would open in the second half of 2027.

He linked the timeline to Greece's upcoming presidency of the EU Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh