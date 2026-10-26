FBI Arrests 9 Suspected Fraudsters in Nigeria, Seizes $11 Million in Global Cybercrime Crackdown
- The FBI's Operation Blackout has taken aim at international scam networks it says are stealing billions of dollars from American victims
- Nine suspects were arrested in Nigeria as part of the operation, with authorities also seizing dozens of electronic devices
- The FBI sweep also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries
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The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested nine suspects in Nigeria as part of a sweeping anti-cybercrime campaign targeting international networks accused of defrauding American victims of billions of dollars.
FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrests on Sunday, 25 October 2026, describing the operation as part of a broader initiative dubbed "Operation Blackout," which he said is designed to dismantle scam centres operating across international borders.
Beyond the nine arrests, authorities seized 53 electronic devices during the operation.
Investigators also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries. Nigerian law enforcement is expected to prosecute suspects for violations of domestic Nigerian law, with the operation described as ongoing.
Patel credited cooperation from Nigerian law enforcement and partners in London for the success of the operation, directing a pointed warning at those behind such schemes.
"To the criminals targeting Americans from overseas: JUSTICE WILL FIND YOU," he wrote.
The FBI characterised the scam networks as organisations that deliberately exploit victims, drain their life savings, and count on operating beyond the reach of law enforcement.
Patel wrote:
“Operation Blackout is taking the fight directly to the international cybercriminal networks stealing billions from Americans.”
“These scam centres exploit innocent victims, steal life savings, and operate across international borders believing they are beyond the reach of law enforcement. They’re wrong.”
According to Arise News reports, the agency said those assumptions had proved to be mistaken.
The arrests come amid a series of investigations and enforcement actions involving Nigerians, Ghanaians and other foreign nationals accused of participating in cybercrime schemes targeting victims in the United States.
The X post announcing the arrest of the 9 suspected Nigerian fraudsters is below:
Reactions to the FBI's latest arrests
The announcement drew significant reactions online.
User @BloodOfZee welcomed the crackdown while raising concerns about shifting attitudes among young people:
"Good job. I wish you could keep doing this for at least a decade. Most of our youths no longer want to engage in decent work like apprenticeships for traders and the like. Everyone now wants to do yahoo and make fast money while young."
@JackLewis197689 praised the FBI directly, writing:
"Thank you for your excellent service! Exactly what I voted for! God bless!"
@johnniexyz remarked drily:
"Yahoo boys crying in the comment section."
FBI arrest 130 alleged fraudsters in Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the FBI’s Operation Blackout in Ghana, where more than 130 people were arrested or detained as investigators identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims.
The operation also seized more than 300 devices as the FBI warned that scam networks were shifting from Southeast Asia to Africa—and some people detained in Ghana may themselves have been victims.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh