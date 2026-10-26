The FBI's Operation Blackout has taken aim at international scam networks it says are stealing billions of dollars from American victims

Nine suspects were arrested in Nigeria as part of the operation, with authorities also seizing dozens of electronic devices

The FBI sweep also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested nine suspects in Nigeria as part of a sweeping anti-cybercrime campaign targeting international networks accused of defrauding American victims of billions of dollars.

The FBI arrests nine suspected fraudsters in Nigeria and seizes $11 million in a global cybercrime crackdown. Photo source: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images and Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrests on Sunday, 25 October 2026, describing the operation as part of a broader initiative dubbed "Operation Blackout," which he said is designed to dismantle scam centres operating across international borders.

Beyond the nine arrests, authorities seized 53 electronic devices during the operation.

Investigators also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries. Nigerian law enforcement is expected to prosecute suspects for violations of domestic Nigerian law, with the operation described as ongoing.

Patel credited cooperation from Nigerian law enforcement and partners in London for the success of the operation, directing a pointed warning at those behind such schemes.

"To the criminals targeting Americans from overseas: JUSTICE WILL FIND YOU," he wrote.

The FBI characterised the scam networks as organisations that deliberately exploit victims, drain their life savings, and count on operating beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Patel wrote:

“Operation Blackout is taking the fight directly to the international cybercriminal networks stealing billions from Americans.”

“These scam centres exploit innocent victims, steal life savings, and operate across international borders believing they are beyond the reach of law enforcement. They’re wrong.”

According to Arise News reports, the agency said those assumptions had proved to be mistaken.

The arrests come amid a series of investigations and enforcement actions involving Nigerians, Ghanaians and other foreign nationals accused of participating in cybercrime schemes targeting victims in the United States.

The X post announcing the arrest of the 9 suspected Nigerian fraudsters is below:

Reactions to the FBI's latest arrests

The announcement drew significant reactions online.

User @BloodOfZee welcomed the crackdown while raising concerns about shifting attitudes among young people:

"Good job. I wish you could keep doing this for at least a decade. Most of our youths no longer want to engage in decent work like apprenticeships for traders and the like. Everyone now wants to do yahoo and make fast money while young."

@JackLewis197689 praised the FBI directly, writing:

"Thank you for your excellent service! Exactly what I voted for! God bless!"

@johnniexyz remarked drily:

"Yahoo boys crying in the comment section."

FBI arrest 130 alleged fraudsters in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the FBI’s Operation Blackout in Ghana, where more than 130 people were arrested or detained as investigators identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims.

The operation also seized more than 300 devices as the FBI warned that scam networks were shifting from Southeast Asia to Africa—and some people detained in Ghana may themselves have been victims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh