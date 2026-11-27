Veteran actress Sola Sobowale shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Pete Edochie on Instagram on November 26, 2026

The post featured a behind-the-scenes moment from a shoot involving Edochie, Prince Jide Kosoko, Sobowale, and Alaba Ultimate

A video captured Edochie delivering quiet, philosophical wisdom on set that reminded fans why he was so beloved

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A single post was enough to bring the warmth of a legend flooding back.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale shared a moving tribute to the late Pete Edochie on Thursday, November 26, 2026, revisiting a cherished memory from a time the two worked together on a film set.

Sola Sobowale honours late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in a deeply heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of his timeless wisdom on set. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The post, originally published by Taptapsending and reposted on Sobowale's Instagram page, featured a behind-the-scenes photograph of Edochie alongside Prince Jide Kosoko, Sobowale, and Alaba Ultimate during a production shoot.

It offered a rare glimpse of the camaraderie that defined the golden era of Nigerian cinema.

Pete Edochie's words on set

A video included in the tribute showed Edochie at his most characteristic, thoughtful, unhurried, and carrying the quiet authority that made him one of the most recognisable figures in Nollywood.

Speaking with his trademark philosophical ease, he reflected on effort and encouragement in words that felt as timeless as they did personal.

"You know, life rewards those who try, not those who stand idly by. If no one has praised you today, let me be the one to do it. Well done. Look, if you sell off your father's land to buy a trumpet, where will you stand to blow it?" he said.

The caption accompanying the post spoke to what it felt like to be in his presence. "He brought warmth, wisdom, and quiet strength to every room he entered," it read.

"Watching him laugh, speak, and connect with those around him reminded us why he meant so much to so many."

Sobowale's farewell to a cinema legend

The tribute closed on a deeply personal note, with the words:

"Imela, Ebube Dikeh. Rest in peace."

The Igbo phrases, which carry sentiments of gratitude and reverence, underscored just how significant Edochie's legacy was to those who shared screens and sets with him.

For many who knew Edochie's work, the video served as a reminder of the gentle force he carried both on and off camera, a man whose wisdom felt lived-in rather than performed, and whose passing has left a noticeable absence in Nigerian storytelling.

The Instagram post below is Veteran actress Sola Sobowale's tribute to Pete Edochie.

Pete Edochie visited ailing actor Emmanuel Armah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pete Edochie paid an emotional visit to his longtime friend and former colleague, Emmanuel Armah, at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Once a foundational figure who bridged the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Armah has been out of the spotlight for nearly 11 years due to severe health complications from a stroke.

During the reunion, a visibly emotional Edochie supported his ailing colleague with a substantial cash donation to support him and lead a heartfelt prayer for his recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh