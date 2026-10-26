Indonesia announced a minimum monthly salary requirement that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for lifetime residence

The Indonesian government introduced the Second Home Visa scheme, which comes with a set of strict financial conditions for applicants

Foreigners who meet the salary threshold can apply for a renewable five or ten-year stay in the Southeast Asian country

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Indonesia has introduced a minimum salary requirement for foreigners seeking long-term or lifetime residence in the country under its Second Home Visa scheme.

According to the policy, foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, must earn at least 5,000 US dollars per month to be eligible for the visa.

Indonesia announces new minimum salary foreign nationals must earn for its Lifetime Residence. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The scheme allows qualifying applicants to live in Indonesia for either five or ten years, with the option to renew their stay.

Indonesia's second home visa requirements

Beyond the monthly salary threshold, applicants are also required to demonstrate sufficient financial capacity.

The Indonesian government stipulates that prospective residents must show proof of funds amounting to at least 130,000 US dollars held in an Indonesian bank account, or show ownership of property within the country valued at the same amount.

The Second Home Visa is positioned as a premium pathway for high-earning professionals, retirees, and digital nomads who wish to make Indonesia their long-term base.

The visa does not grant permanent residency in the traditional sense but allows holders to live, work remotely, and travel freely within the country for extended periods without needing to renew their status as frequently as standard visa holders.

What the visa offers foreigners

Holders of the Second Home Visa are permitted to bring dependants, including a spouse and children, under the same visa category.

The scheme also does not require holders to be tied to a local employer, making it attractive to self-employed individuals and those working for foreign companies.

Indonesia, home to popular destinations such as Bali, Lombok, and Jakarta, has been actively promoting itself as a destination for long-term foreign residents.

The country's relatively low cost of living compared to other Southeast Asian nations, combined with its tropical climate and cultural richness, has made it an appealing choice for many Africans exploring relocation options abroad.

Ghanaians and other African nationals who meet the financial requirements are encouraged to apply through the official Indonesian immigration channels and to verify documentation standards ahead of submission.

UAE opens Golden Visa eligibility checking website

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has launched an online portal allowing foreigners anywhere in the world to check whether they qualify for its Golden Visa.

With this, applicants receive a renewable residence visa valid for either five or ten years. Holders are not required to have a national sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh