UAE Opens Website for Foreigners to Check if They Qualify for Golden Visa

The UAE launched a dedicated online portal where foreigners worldwide can check if they qualify for its Golden Visa programme

The Golden Visa grants long-term residency of 5 or 10 years, with benefits including family sponsorship and no national sponsor requirement

Applicants can run an eligibility check as a guest on the UAE's official ICP portal without needing existing residency or an account

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The United Arab Emirates has launched a dedicated online portal allowing foreigners anywhere in the world to check whether they qualify for its Golden Visa, making the application process more accessible than ever before.

UAE announces website foreigners can use to check if they qualify for Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/peng song

Source: Getty Images

The Golden Visa is described by the UAE as a long-term residency option designed for foreign nationals who wish to live, work, or study in the country. Unlike a standard residency permit, it comes with a set of privileges that make it particularly attractive for professionals, investors, and skilled workers seeking stability in the Gulf region.

What the UAE Golden Visa offers

Successful applicants receive a renewable residence visa valid for either five or ten years. Holders are not required to have a national sponsor, a condition that typically applies to standard UAE residency arrangements.

One of the more practical advantages is the ability to remain outside the UAE for periods longer than six months without losing residency status, a flexibility that standard permit holders do not enjoy. Golden Visa holders also gain the right to sponsor their spouse and children to join them in the country.

How to use UAE's Golden Visa eligibility portal

The UAE's Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority has set up the eligibility checker through its official smart services platform. The tool is open to all nationalities, regardless of where a person currently lives, and does not require prior UAE residency or an existing account to access.

Prospective applicants can complete the check as a guest by visiting the authority's smartservices ICP website and navigating to the Golden Visa eligibility section. The process is designed to give individuals a clear indication of whether they meet the criteria before committing to a formal application.

The move is expected to simplify what has historically been an opaque process for many foreigners seeking long-term settlement in the UAE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh