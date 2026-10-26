The National Film Authority confirmed the passing of Anthony Blackmore Ayivor on October 26, 2026

Ayivor served as President of the Volta Movie Makers Association of Ghana and was an accomplished actor, producer and scriptwriter

Beyond his work as an actor and producer, the late Anthony Blackmore was instrumental in bringing the historic launch of Ghana Cinema Week to the Volta Region

Anthony Blackmore Ayivor, the President of the Volta Movie Makers Association of Ghana (VMMAG) and a familiar figure in the Ghanaian film industry, has died.

The National Film Authority confirms the unfortunate passing of filmmaker Anthony Blackmore Ayivor, VMMAG president, actor, producer and scriptwriter. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

The National Film Authority (NFA) broke the news on its official Instagram page on October 26, 2026, announcing the loss of a filmmaker who dedicated much of his career to using cinema as a tool for education and social change.

Anthony Blackmore: A voice for Ghanaian cinema

Beyond his work as an actor, Ayivor made his mark as a producer and scriptwriter, contributing meaningfully to the growth of film in Ghana.

He was a passionate advocate for storytelling that went beyond entertainment, believing strongly in the power of film to shape society and spark important conversations.

One of his most notable recent contributions was his participation in the historic launch of Ghana Cinema Week in the Volta Region in 2024, an event that underscored his dedication to bringing Ghanaian cinema to wider audiences across the country.

National Film Authority pays tribute to Anthony

In its tribute, the National Film Authority described Ayivor's passing as a significant loss to the film fraternity.

"The National Film Authority (NFA) mourns the passing of Mr Anthony Blackmore Ayivor, President of the Volta Movie Makers Association of Ghana (VMMAG), an accomplished actor, producer and scriptwriter who contributed to the growth of Ghana's film industry," the authority wrote.

"Mr Ayivor was passionate about using film to educate and inspire social change. He also participated in the historic launch of Ghana Cinema Week in the Volta Region in 2024, demonstrating his commitment to promoting Ghanaian cinema. His passing is a loss to the film fraternity. The NFA extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire VMMAG community. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the entire VMMAG community during this difficult time.

The Instagram post below contains the National Film Authority’s confirmation of the death of popular actor and producer Anthony Blackmore Ayivor.

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, whose reported death was announced by GHOne TV.

Best known for his role in Efiewura and for hosting Edziban, Dzokoto was also a radio broadcaster and once contested a parliamentary seat.

His family is yet to issue an official statement, as fans shared heartfelt tributes online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh