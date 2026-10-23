Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, announced Francis Duru's death on Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Duru was widely celebrated as one of Nollywood's most respected veteran actors, known for his memorable screen performances

Fans and colleagues have flooded social media with tributes following the announcement of his untimely passing

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57, with the news confirmed by one of Nigeria's most senior figures in the film industry.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru passes away, with his family and the Actors Guild of Nigeria President confirming the tragic news. Photo source: @francis.duru

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, broke the news on his personal Instagram page on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Sharing a photo of the late Francis Duru, his post read:

"Another great thespian gone...Rest in peace Francis Duru!!"

The late Nollywood actor's family also confirmed the news of his demise in a short statement on his official Instagram.

According to them, Duru passed away following a battle with a brief illness.

"We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Francis Duru's demise comes months after he dismissed rumours, claiming he was battling a terminal illness following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern from fans and colleagues in June 2026.

The late actor had also previously debunked false reports of his death in recent years.

The Instagram post of Francis Duru's family confirming his death is below:

Francis Duru's Nollywood legacy

Duru built a celebrated career in the Nigerian film industry, earning a reputation as one of the more versatile and dependable actors of his generation.

Known for his commanding on-screen presence, he featured in numerous productions that cemented his status as a Nollywood staple.

According to MyNigeria reports, Duru was among the actors who helped define an era of Nigerian cinema that captivated audiences both at home and across the continent.

His passing adds to a wave of grief the Nigerian entertainment industry has experienced with the loss of several beloved performers in recent years.

The Instagram post announcing Francis Duru's death is below:

Reactions to Francis Duru's death

Fans and fellow creatives wasted no time pouring out their condolences across social media after the news broke.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@bomaakpore wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏾."

@pauleexytv____ said:

"Jesus Christ, what has happened to him? Not again, God."

@officialolotu9 commented:

"One of the best that graced the screen."

@ladysanrealtyproperties added:

"It is a lie. My God. How?"

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, whose reported death was announced by GHOne TV.

Best known for his role in Efiewura and for hosting Edziban, Dzokoto was also a radio broadcaster and once contested a parliamentary seat.

His family were yet to issue an official statement, as fans shared heartfelt tributes online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh