The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

ECG scheduled the outage to run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, with specific communities set to lose power during this period

The power utility apologised in advance for the disruption the maintenance works will cause to affected residents

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has notified residents in parts of the Eastern Region of an upcoming power interruption linked to scheduled maintenance works.

The announcement was made on Monday, 26th October 2026, with ECG indicating that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery across the affected areas.

ECG announces a planned maintenance outage in parts of the Eastern Region on October 28, 2026. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Eastern Region communities facing the outage

The outage is set for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, running from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Three communities will bear the brunt of the disruption: Abogri, Oyefo, and Dominion City.

Residents in these areas should expect to be without power for up to seven hours while ECG engineers carry out the maintenance.

ECG apologises ahead of disruption

ECG acknowledged that the exercise will cause inconvenience and extended an apology to customers in the affected communities.

The utility has encouraged residents to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled downtime.

Planned outages of this nature are part of ECG's broader effort to maintain and upgrade the electricity distribution network, reducing the risk of unplanned faults that can leave communities without power for extended and unpredictable periods.

Residents in Abogri, Oyefo, and Dominion City are advised to store water, charge devices, and make alternative arrangements for any electricity-dependent activities before 9:00am on Wednesday.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, had confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The ECG had traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplied power to the affected areas.

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, and the company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh