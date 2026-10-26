Residents in the Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, and Greater Accra regions are among those affected by the planned outages

Some of the blackouts stem from faults in ECG's network, while others are tied to scheduled maintenance work

The disruptions are spread across several days, with some areas facing outages lasting up to eight hours

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of power outages affecting multiple regions across the country between Monday, 26th October and Friday, 30th October, 2026.

ECG announces five-day blackouts across four regions of Ghana from October 26. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The outages, which span the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, and Ashanti regions, are a combination of unplanned faults and scheduled maintenance exercises.

Below is a breakdown of the outage schedule by region and date:

Monday, 26th October, 2026 blackout plan

1. Tema Region (Unplanned Fault): Areas including Apeguso, Fintey, Osiabra, Kissifui, Kpota, Asikuma, Labolabo, Anum, Boso, Dodi, and surrounding communities are affected due to a fault in ECG's network. No specific restoration time was given.

2. Greater Accra — Accra East Region (Unplanned Fault): Kwabenya Oscar and surrounding areas are without power following a faulty transformer. No restoration time was stated.

3. Volta Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Communities including Kadjebi, Asato, Mount Sinai, Nkwanta, Jasikan, Dambai, Worawora, Kparekpare, Katanga, and surrounding areas will experience an eight-hour outage.

Tuesday, 27th October, 2026 blackout plan

4. Eastern Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Amanase, Ayekokoso, Budu, Mankrong, Asuboi, Anum, Apau-Wawase, Kyekyewere, and surrounding areas face a six-hour outage.

5. Tema Region (Unplanned Fault): Comm. 26, Shang Hai, Kpone Township, and surrounding areas may experience a fault-related outage. No timeframe was provided.

6. Tema Region (Planned Maintenance), 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Comm. 19 Annex, Klagon, Adjei Kojo, Japan City, Teteman, Comm. 24, Comm. 25, Afienya Zongo, Mataheko, and surrounding areas face a six-hour outage.

7. Ashanti Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: A wide stretch of communities including Apraman, Atasomanso, Barekese Headworks, Offinso, Kodie, Apagya, Kwamang, Boamang, Tetrem, and surrounding areas will be without power for eight hours.

8. Ashanti Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Konongo Asankare 47, Asokore Mampong CCC, Effiduase, Yaw Nkrumah, and surrounding communities face a seven-hour outage.

9. Volta Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 1:00 pm: Hedzranawo, Havedzi, Agavedzi, Adina, Kedzi, and surrounding areas face a four-hour outage.

10. Volta Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Hohoe Township, Fodome Towns, Oklahoma, Lolobi, Likpe, Wli, Akpafu, and surrounding communities face an eight-hour disruption.

Wednesday, 28th October, 2026 blackout plan

11. Tema Region (Planned Maintenance), 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Jericho, Underbridge Market, State School for the Deaf, Adjei Kojo, Afienya, Golf City Police Station, and surrounding areas face a six-hour outage.

Thursday, 29th October, 2026 blackout plan

12. Tema Region (Planned Maintenance), 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Lebanon (Zones 3 and 4), Zenu, Tsopoli, Dawa, Sege, Big Ada, Ada Foah, Aqua Safari, and surrounding areas face a six-hour outage.

Friday, 30th October, 2026 blackout plan

13. Accra West Region (Planned Maintenance), 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, Adeiso, Maame Dede, Annoff, Okrase, and surrounding communities will experience an eight-hour outage.

ECG has urged customers in all affected areas to take note of the schedules and make the necessary preparations ahead of the disruptions.

The Facebook posts below are ECG's official release.

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Source: YEN.com.gh