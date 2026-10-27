The Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

ECG traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplies power to the affected areas

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, with the company apologising to customers for the inconvenience caused

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed that a fault on one of its power feeders is responsible for an outage cutting off electricity to several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The ECG Ashanti West Region issued a statement on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, identifying the Guinness 1 feeder as the source of the problem.

Electricity Company of Ghana explains the cause of power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region. Photo credit" ECG/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The fault has left residents in Atasomanso, Ahodwo, Adiebeba, Adiemmbra, TUC and their surrounding areas without power supply.

ECG's statement on the outage

In its official communication, ECG directed its message to customers living within those communities.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a fault on our Guinness 1 feeder which serves your communities."

The company did not specify what caused the fault or how long the affected areas had been without electricity at the time of the announcement.

Restoration efforts under way

ECG confirmed that its engineers had been dispatched to address the fault and were working to bring power back to the affected communities as quickly as possible.

The utility company extended an apology to all customers inconvenienced by the disruption, though no timeline for full restoration was provided in the statement.

Power outages remain a persistent concern for residents across Ghana, with feeder faults frequently cited among the leading technical causes of unplanned supply interruptions in urban and peri-urban areas.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet lists areas to experience rain today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

GMet had warned of mist or fog and possible thunderstorms across southern and middle parts of Ghana, following the previous evening's forecast which had flagged overnight rain risks along the southwestern coastline and transition belt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh