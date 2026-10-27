Electricity Company of Ghana Explains Cause of Power Outage in Parts of Ashanti Region
- The Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026
- ECG traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplies power to the affected areas
- Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, with the company apologising to customers for the inconvenience caused
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed that a fault on one of its power feeders is responsible for an outage cutting off electricity to several communities in the Ashanti Region.
The ECG Ashanti West Region issued a statement on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, identifying the Guinness 1 feeder as the source of the problem.
The fault has left residents in Atasomanso, Ahodwo, Adiebeba, Adiemmbra, TUC and their surrounding areas without power supply.
ECG's statement on the outage
In its official communication, ECG directed its message to customers living within those communities.
"The Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a fault on our Guinness 1 feeder which serves your communities."
The company did not specify what caused the fault or how long the affected areas had been without electricity at the time of the announcement.
Restoration efforts under way
ECG confirmed that its engineers had been dispatched to address the fault and were working to bring power back to the affected communities as quickly as possible.
The utility company extended an apology to all customers inconvenienced by the disruption, though no timeline for full restoration was provided in the statement.
Power outages remain a persistent concern for residents across Ghana, with feeder faults frequently cited among the leading technical causes of unplanned supply interruptions in urban and peri-urban areas.
Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:
GMet lists areas to experience rain today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
GMet had warned of mist or fog and possible thunderstorms across southern and middle parts of Ghana, following the previous evening's forecast which had flagged overnight rain risks along the southwestern coastline and transition belt.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.