The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 27, 2026

GMet warned of mist or fog and possible thunderstorms over southern and middle parts of Ghana

The previous evening's forecast flagged overnight rain risks along the southwestern coastline and transition belt

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, painting a varied picture across the country's different climate zones.

Residents in southern Ghana should expect misty or foggy conditions to begin the day, with rain possible over several areas.

GMet lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, October 27, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The middle, transition, and coastal zones face a mixed outlook, with some sunshine breaking through alongside the possibility of thunderstorms or scattered rain showers.

Further north, conditions are markedly different, with hot and sunny weather dominating. People in the extreme north should, however, be aware of slight haze in the atmosphere.

GMet's evening update

The Tuesday forecast follows GMet's evening update for Monday, October 26, which anticipated partly cloudy skies settling over most of the country.

Forecasters flagged the likelihood of thunderstorms or rain moving across the middle and transition sectors during the night.

Along the southwestern coastline and through the transition belt, rain was expected to persist well into the night hours.

GMet also cautioned that mist and fog patches could form over forested and mountainous areas by early Tuesday morning, with the potential to significantly reduce visibility for travellers and commuters.

Slight haze was projected to linger over the extreme north through that period.

Ghanaians in affected areas are encouraged to drive carefully in low-visibility conditions and stay updated through official GMet channels as the weather pattern continues to evolve through the week.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet's official handle on X below:

ECG announces planned power outage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that several communities in the Central Region faced a seven-hour electricity cut on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The ECG published the maintenance notice just two days before the scheduled outage, drawing attention online.

Residents across Saltpond, Anomabo, Mankessim, and nearby areas were among those affected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh