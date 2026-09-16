The UAE government unveiled the Blue Visa, a 10-year residence permit targeting foreigners with outstanding environmental and sustainability work

Environmental activists, researchers, award winners, and staff of global organisations are among those the UAE considers eligible for the permit

Applicants can apply directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security or through a nomination process

The United Arab Emirates has introduced the Blue Visa, a 10-year residence permit designed for individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to environmental protection and sustainability, whether in the UAE or internationally.

UAE opens 10-year residence visa pathway for foreigners with outstanding environmental work. Photo credit: Antonio Masiello, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The permit is part of the UAE's wider long-term residency framework, which uses extended visas to draw skilled professionals and recognised contributors in priority fields.

By adding environmental expertise to that list, the UAE is signalling that sustainability work carries the same weight as academic achievement or innovation under its residency policies.

Who qualifies for the UAE Blue Visa

The Blue Visa targets a specific but broad range of individuals. Members of international organisations, employees of global companies with a sustainability focus, and people affiliated with associations and non-governmental organisations are all considered eligible.

Distinguished environmental activists, researchers, and recipients of recognised international awards in the sustainability sector are also included.

The UAE government confirmed that both UAE nationals and foreign residents who champion environmental causes may apply.

Eligibility spans multiple sectors, from grassroots activism and academic research to corporate sustainability roles and leadership positions within global environmental bodies.

Although the government described eligible candidates as "distinguished" contributors to environmental work, it stopped short of specifying a minimum award tier or organisational rank as a requirement.

How to apply for UAE's Blue Visa

Candidates have two routes to obtaining the Blue Visa. The first is a direct application through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. The second involves being put forward through a nomination process by competent authorities within the UAE.

The government has not announced a fixed application window, which suggests the visa operates on a rolling basis rather than through periodic selection rounds.

The Blue Visa adds to a growing suite of long-term permits the UAE has introduced to attract global talent, including a previously announced one-year residence visa for remote workers employed by companies based abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh