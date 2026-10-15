The United Kingdom confirmed that citizens of 34 European countries and territories can now enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The ETA grants eligible nationals the right to visit mainland Britain as well as Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for up to six months

The list includes large economies such as Germany, France, and Italy, as well as small sovereign territories like Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City

The United Kingdom has unveiled a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

UK Lists 34 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Britain Using an ETA

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The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit not only England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but also the Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man. Permitted stays extend to a maximum of six months per visit.

European Countries Eligible for a UK ETA

According to the UK government, the following 34 European nations and territories qualify under the scheme:

1. Andorra 2. Austria 3. Belgium 4. Bulgaria 5. Croatia 6. Cyprus 7. Czechia 8. Denmark 9. Estonia 10. Finland 11. France 12. Germany 13. Greece 14. Hungary 15. Iceland 16. Italy 17. Latvia 18. Liechtenstein 19. Lithuania 20. Luxembourg 21. Malta 22. Monaco 23. Netherlands 24. Norway 25. Poland 26. Portugal 27. Romania 28. San Marino 29. Slovakia 30. Slovenia 31. Spain 32. Sweden 33. Switzerland 34. Vatican City

The list spans a wide range of European states, from major economies including Germany, France, and Italy to smaller sovereign territories such as Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City.

What the UK ETA Means for Travellers

The ETA offers a simplified digital route into Britain as an alternative to the conventional in-person visa process. Eligible travellers can apply for the authorisation online before departure, removing the requirement to attend a visa appointment at a consulate or embassy in most circumstances.

Once granted, the ETA covers travel across all four territories listed under the arrangement, meaning holders may move freely between mainland Britain and the three Crown Dependencies throughout their permitted period of stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh