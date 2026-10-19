The United Kingdom government officially published a temporary shortage list naming 70 job roles open to foreign nationals seeking to work in Britain

The listed roles span sectors including construction, engineering, finance, information technology, and logistics, with salaries starting from £25,000

Applicants and employers face a critical deadline, as new sponsorships for roles on the list cannot be issued after December 31, 2026

The United Kingdom government has released its official Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, identifying more than 70 job roles across multiple industries where employers are permitted to hire workers from outside Britain.

UK Visas and Immigration published the guidance, confirming that foreign nationals whose occupations appear on the list and who hold medium-skilled roles may apply to switch visa routes, seek entry clearance, or extend their current Skilled Worker permission.

UK publishes 70 jobs with shortage of workers for foreigners to apply. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sectors and salaries covered by the shortage list

The new framework casts a wide net, covering job types across construction, engineering, finance, information technology, the creative arts, and logistics management.

Annual salary thresholds differ considerably depending on the specific occupation and its tier.

Positions such as laboratory technician roles attract a minimum of £25,000 (approximately GH₵390,227.50) per year, while higher-level consultancy positions can command salaries exceeding £70,100 (GH₵1,094,197.91).

All figures are calculated on the basis of a standard 37.5-hour working week and must be adjusted proportionally for those working alternative hours.

December 2026 deadline for new sponsorships

Both prospective employees and sponsoring employers must pay close attention to the policy's time constraints.

Under the published guidance, the temporary shortage list is set to expire on December 31, 2026, after which no new sponsorship certificates can be issued for any of the 70 listed roles unless the government decides to extend the scheme.

The structure also operates across separate salary tiers, determined by when a worker originally received their certificate of sponsorship.

This tiered approach ensures that the scheme remains consistent with recent changes to British immigration policy.

Workers already in the UK on other visa routes, as well as those applying from abroad, are both eligible to make applications under the scheme, provided their occupation appears on the list and all other requirements are met.

UK lists 1 condition for foreign workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Home Office had updated its guidelines on Skilled Worker visas, opening a pathway for foreign workers to leave exploitative employers.

The policy targeted migrants trapped by rogue sponsors who used visa dependency as a tool of control, including workers in the care sector.

The protective measure formed part of the government's broader Immigration White Paper reforms aimed at overhauling the sponsored worker system.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh