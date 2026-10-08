A task force from the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly issued a one-week ultimatum to traders at 37 Military Hospital in Accra

The task force began marking containers and structures along the pedestrian walkway ahead of the planned clearance exercise

Traders who fail to comply with the directive risk having their containers and structures forcibly removed by authorities

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Traders operating along the pedestrian walkway near the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have been ordered to clear out within one week or face forcible removal by a task force deployed by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly gives traders on the 37 Military Hospital walkway a one-week ultimatum to evacuate. Image credit: Africa Business Insider

Source: UGC

The task force arrived at the site and served the ultimatum as part of a coordinated effort to reclaim the walkway from unauthorised commercial activity.

Officers began physically marking containers and structures belonging to traders along the stretch, signalling that the clearance exercise is imminent.

Traders given deadline to evacuate 37 walkway

The affected traders have been directed to pack up their belongings and leave the pedestrian corridor before the deadline expires.

Authorities made clear that any trader who remains at the location after the one-week window will have their structures and containers removed by force.

The exercise targets what officials describe as the persistent obstruction of pedestrian movement in the area.

Trading along the walkway has long been a concern for residents and commuters who rely on the route around the busy hospital precinct, as vendors and their structures have steadily encroached on the public space.

Once the deadline lapses, the task force is expected to return to the site to enforce compliance.

Any trader or structure still occupying the walkway at that point will be subject to removal as part of the wider clearance drive.

The intervention is intended to restore the walkway to its original purpose and ensure that pedestrians can move freely along the stretch without obstruction.

Officials have framed the exercise as a necessary step to address the growing encroachment of trading activities on public infrastructure in the municipality.

The YouTube video below captures the moment the task force was clearing the 37 walkway.

History behind the name, 37 Military Hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that strategically located between Kotoka International Airport and central Accra, Ghana’s 37 Military Hospital has grown into a leading healthcare institution serving both military and civilian populations since its establishment during World War II.

According to Africainfoline, the hospital’s history, distinctive name and intriguing stories, including tales of bats that never left their chief, have continued to capture public interest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh