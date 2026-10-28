A fatal road collision on the Akuse–Akosombo Highway in the Eastern Region left one person dead and 14 others with serious injuries

The Ghana National Fire Service dispatched a six-member rescue team to the scene within minutes of receiving a distress call

Both the deceased and the injured were transported to St. Martin de Porres Hospital, with the cause of the accident yet to be established

A road accident on the Akuse–Akosombo Highway in Ghana's Eastern Region has claimed one life and left 14 others with serious injuries after two vehicles collided on Monday, 26 October, 2026.

Car crash on the Akuse-Akosombo Highway leads to one death and leaves 14 injured. Image credit: Tashi-Delek/iStock

Source: UGC

The crash happened at a location known as Trey Court and involved a Toyota Hiace minibus, registered GE 6558-25, and a Peugeot saloon car bearing registration number GT 5463-11.

The two vehicles were involved in a side-on collision, according to an incident report from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Kpong Fire Station responds within minutes

The Kpong Fire Station received a distress call at 2:50 p.m. and wasted no time mobilising a six-member rescue team.

Led by LFM Ekpor and accompanied by ADOII Okotor, the team departed the station at 2:52 p.m. and reached the accident scene by 3:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, the rescue personnel found one male victim had already been confirmed dead. The remaining 14 survivors had all sustained serious injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

Victims taken to St. Martin de Porres Hospital

Emergency responders conveyed the body of the deceased to St. Martin de Porres Hospital for preservation. The 14 injured victims were transported to the same facility to receive treatment.

Investigators have not yet determined what triggered the collision between the two vehicles.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash have been released by authorities at this time.

TikToker Akube Nation dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the tragic death of popular Nigerian TikToker Akube Nation, who lost his life in a car accident after allegedly grabbing the keys from a designated driver.

The heart-wrenching testimony from a witness shares a desperate plea for responsibility in the moments leading up to the fatal decision, leaving fans to mourn the senseless loss of a vibrant young creator whose life was cut tragically short.

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Source: YEN.com.gh