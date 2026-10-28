Suspected bandits shot Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his associate outside his Dutsin-Ma home on the night of Monday, October 26, 2026

Both men were rushed to Dutsin-Ma Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to their gunshot wounds

The Katsina state police confirmed the deaths, while no arrests had been made and no motive established at the time of reporting

Suspected bandits shot and killed renowned Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and one of his companions at the entrance to his residence in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, on the night of Monday, 26 October 2026.

The attack took place at approximately 9 pm, when gunmen opened fire on the two men at close range just outside the cleric's home in Dutsin-Ma town.

Popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka has died after bandits attacked him in his home. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Epkei/People's Gazette

Source: Getty Images

Both victims were transported to Dutsin-Ma Hospital, where medical staff were unable to save them. The Katsina State Police Command subsequently confirmed their deaths.

Sheikh Masussuka's Legacy in Katsina

Sheikh Masussuka was originally from Bauchi State but had long been based in Dutsin-Ma, where he built a reputation as a respected religious voice.

He was particularly known for championing peaceful relations between Muslims and Christians. In June 2025, the Network for Good Governance and Transparency recognised his efforts by presenting him with a Peace Ambassador award at a ceremony held in Katsina.

At the time of his death, he had been preparing to host a religious gathering in Katsina State later that week, an event that will now not take place.

Police Yet to Make Arrests After the Shooting

As of press time, police had not named any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the killing. The motive behind the attack also remained unclear.

It is worth noting that in November 2025, the Katsina State government had asked the cleric to appear before a committee of Islamic scholars regarding certain aspects of his religious teachings.

However, no confirmed link between that earlier development and Monday night's shooting had been established.

News of the cleric's death spread swiftly through the community, leaving residents and those who followed his teachings deeply shaken.

The killing of Sheikh Masussuka comes amid persistent insecurity in north-west Nigeria, where banditry has continued to claim lives in several states.

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Source: YEN.com.gh