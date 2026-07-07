An unidentified man recounted how Akube Nation allegedly snatched a car key from his driver despite having no driving experience

The man shared he had arranged a driver for the TikToker because he was tired, but Akube Nation insisted on taking the wheel

Social media users mourned the popular content creator after news of his tragic death spread on Instagram on July 6, 2026

Popular Nigerian TikToker Akube Nation has died following a car accident, with a witness claiming the content creator allegedly took control of a vehicle he had no experience driving.

Tragic car accident claims Nigerian TikToker Akube Nation's life after he allegedly seized keys from his driver. Image credit: AJ style/X, instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: UGC

The news broke on Instagram on 6 July 2026, shared by Instablog9ja. A visibly emotional man appeared in a viral video to recount the events that allegedly preceded the crash, expressing deep regret over the circumstances that unfolded.

According to the man, he had made arrangements for a manager to drive Akube Nation, as he himself was exhausted and had returned home to rest.

However, he alleged that the TikToker refused to accept the arrangement and forcibly took the car keys from the assigned driver.

"He told me he suddenly started arguing with him and snatched the key from him. This is someone who has never driven a car. Never," the man said in the video, visibly struggling with grief.

He pointed directly at the manager he had designated to drive the content creator, making clear that he had tried to ensure Akube Nation would not be left without a responsible driver.

"I should have driven him, but I was tired, so I went home to sleep. That's why I told this person to drive him," he added, his words heavy with sorrow and regret.

Read more about the demise of Akube Nation in the Instagram post below.

Akube Nation's death sparks mourning online

News of the TikToker's passing drew an outpouring of grief from fans and followers across social media, with many reflecting on the fragility of life.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

prankhottiee said:

"De@th was just looking for what to hold… you can't just escape it 😢💔💔💔."

vee_vy_ann_ wrote:

"Omo, accidents here and there. May the road not be thirsty for our blood oo. Rip to the deceased 🥺🥺."

tejupearls commented:

"Omg."

giran_federal_1 said:

"Life is too short 😢."

holuwaconquer wrote:

"RIP, condolences to his family."

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Akube Nation.

Two best friends die in gruesome accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a catastrophic road traffic collision on the Somanya-Kpong Highway at Nuaso Newtown has claimed the lives of two young friends, plunging the local community into grief.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Ebenezer Nartey, a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider, and his close companion, 23-year-old Tetteh Djornorbour, a driver.

Source: YEN.com.gh