State Closes Case Against Chairman Wontumi Over Illegal Mining in Forest Reserve

The prosecution rested its case against former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and two others at an Accra Criminal Court

Three witnesses, including two former Akonta Mining Company employees and a police detective, testified for the prosecution

The court adjourned the case to November 4, 2026, after the defence requested to recall the first prosecution witness for further cross-examination

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The state has concluded presenting its evidence in the trial of former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, and two co-accused persons charged in connection with alleged illegal mining activities.

The prosecution rests its case against Chairman Wontumi and two others over alleged illegal mining. Image credit: korawat thatinchan/iStock

Source: UGC

The prosecution formally closed its case at the Accra Criminal Court after calling a total of three witnesses: two former employees of Akonta Mining Company Limited and a detective from the Ghana Police Service.

Witnesses detail alleged involvement in mining

The two former Akonta Mining Company workers gave testimony about Mr Antwi-Boasiako's alleged role in the company's mining operations within the Tano-Nimire Forest Reserve.

The police detective bolstered their accounts by tendering drone footage, other audiovisual materials, and official communications as exhibits before the court.

The prosecution noted that during cross-examination, the accused persons had each sought to distance themselves from any mining activities carried out in the reserve.

Defence seeks to recall prosecution witness

Following the close of the prosecution's case, counsel for the accused persons requested permission to recall the first prosecution witness for additional cross-examination.

The court granted the defence until Friday, 30th October, to file a formal application to that effect.

The case has since been adjourned to 4th November, 2026, when the court will consider the application.

The allegations levelled against Antwi-Boasiako and his co-accused are yet to be determined by the court.

Chairman Wontumi looks fresh in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarpoyoo’s comments on Chairman Wontumi’s appearance at the Accra High Court during proceedings related to his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence.

His notably fresh appearance behind bars prompted reactions online, while the court is expected to rule on his bail appeal on November 4, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh