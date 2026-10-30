Inusah Ahmed, founder of Ghanaian Division One side PAC Academy, entered a guilty plea before a US federal judge on October 27

Ahmed, aged 41, admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of an international syndicate accused of stealing over $100 million

US prosecutors hold Ahmed personally responsible for approximately $28.57 million in victim losses, which he has agreed to repay

Inusah Ahmed, the owner of Ghanaian Division One League club PAC Academy, has pleaded guilty to participating in an international fraud ring accused of stealing more than $100 million through romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

The 41-year-old Ghanaian national, who operated under the alias "Pascal", entered his plea on October 27, 2026, before US District Judge Arun Subramanian in the Southern District of New York.

He admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

PAC Academy owner Inusah Ahmed pleads guilty in the much-publicised $100m US romance scam case. Photo credit: PAC Academy Football Club/Facebook and Offinso Watch/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Inusah Ahmed's role in the fraud syndicate

According to US prosecutors, Ahmed served as one of the organisation's chairmen, playing a supervisory role in managing the syndicate's operations.

He has been held liable for approximately $28.57 million in losses suffered by victims and has agreed to pay that amount in restitution and forfeiture as part of his plea.

The broader criminal enterprise is alleged to have defrauded victims of more than $100 million in total, combining romance scams with business email compromise attacks to syphon funds from targets.

Ahmed's club's standing in Ghanaian football

Ahmed's arrest and subsequent guilty plea have drawn scrutiny to his involvement in Ghanaian football.

He founded PAC Academy, a club based in Offinso in the Ashanti Region, and under his stewardship the side reportedly built a clubhouse, acquired a team bus and developed a dedicated playing field, establishing itself as a relatively well-organised outfit in the lower divisions.

On the pitch, PAC Academy are involved in the UMB Division One League, having collected five points from their opening five matches in the 2026/27 season.

According to Flashscore, the Offinso-based club have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats, leaving them 11th in their league standings. Their next fixture is an away match against Nations FC.

Neither the Ghana Football Association nor the Ashanti Regional Football Association had issued any public statement regarding Ahmed's guilty plea at the time of publication.

Footage of Inusah Ahmed's mansion, cars emerges

YEN.com.gh previously shared a video showcasing Inusah Ahmed’s reported mansion and collection of luxury cars, reflecting the PAC Academy financier’s taste for an extravagant lifestyle.

However, the wealth and status that once attracted admiration have come under scrutiny following recent developments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh