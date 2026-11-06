German Government Sets Minimum Age Requirements for 10-Year Passport Applicants

The German government outlined new age requirements that determine how long a passport remains valid after it is issued

Applicants below a certain age are restricted from receiving the full 10-year passport validity period under the new rules

The German government also detailed processing timelines that applicants should expect when applying for a passport

Germany has introduced minimum age requirements that govern who qualifies for a 10-year passport, clarifying the rules around validity periods for different age groups.

According to the German government's official guidelines, only applicants aged 24 and above are eligible to receive a passport with a full 10-year validity.

German government sets minimum age requirements for its 10-year passport applicants. Photo credit: Omer Messinger & picture alliance/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Children and younger applicants are issued travel documents with shorter validity periods, reflecting the rate at which physical features change during early development.

Age groups and validity periods

For children under the age of 12, German passports are valid for only six years.

Applicants between 12 and 23 years of age receive passports valid for six years as well, though some sources indicate a validity of up to six years depending on specific circumstances at the time of application.

Those who are 24 years and older qualify for the standard 10-year passport.

The rationale behind these distinctions is straightforward: facial features in children and teenagers change considerably over short periods, making longer-validity documents impractical and potentially problematic at border crossings.

Processing times and application requirements

The German government also outlined what applicants should expect in terms of processing.

Standard passport applications typically take between two and four weeks to process, while express applications can be completed within 72 hours for an additional fee.

Applicants are advised to plan ahead, particularly those intending to travel during peak holiday seasons when processing centres tend to experience higher volumes of applications.

To apply, individuals are generally required to submit a completed application form, a recent biometric photograph, proof of German citizenship, and a valid form of identification.

First-time applicants and those renewing expired documents must appear in person at the relevant passport authority.

The German government encouraged citizens living abroad to contact their nearest German consulate or embassy well in advance of any planned travel to ensure sufficient processing time.

Germany opens job portal for foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Germany's Federal Employment Agency had launched an international recruitment portal targeting skilled workers and vocational trainees outside the country.

The platform offered free services including job matching, recognition process guidance, and multilingual support for prospective workers.

Applicants were required to be at least 18 years old and residing outside Germany to qualify for the programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh