Germany's Federal Employment Agency has launched an international recruitment portal targeting skilled workers and vocational trainees outside the country

The platform offers free services including job matching, recognition process guidance, and multilingual support for prospective workers

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and residing outside Germany to qualify for the programme

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Germany's Federal Employment Agency has opened a dedicated online recruitment portal aimed at attracting skilled workers and vocational trainees from Ghana and other countries worldwide.

The portal, operated by the Bundesagentur für Arbeit, invites prospective applicants to register, complete a profile, and access job offers across various sectors of the German economy.

Germany’s Federal Employment Agency offers free job matching, recognition guidance and multilingual support for skilled workers. Image credit: Michele Tantussi, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency described the service as free of charge, with no cost to applicants at any stage of the process.

What the portal offers international applicants

Upon registration, users gain access to job matching support tailored to their qualifications and experience.

The Federal Employment Agency also provides assistance throughout the recognition process, which involves verifying foreign qualifications against German standards, as well as guidance on labour market admission requirements before arrival.

The platform supports multiple languages beyond English, including Spanish, to accommodate workers from a broad range of countries. Advice is also available on language courses and integration programmes designed to help new arrivals settle into the workforce.

Germany has positioned itself as a leading destination for international talent, with the Federal Employment Agency noting that many industries across the country face persistent shortages of well-trained employees. Workers who relocate benefit from collectively agreed wages, modern working conditions, and a comparatively high standard of living.

Who is eligible to apply

To qualify for the portal, applicants must meet three basic criteria: they must currently reside outside Germany, be at least 18 years of age, and have an interest in either taking up employment or pursuing vocational training in the country.

The initiative reflects Germany's broader effort to draw in qualified labour from regions including sub-Saharan Africa, as the country works to address workforce gaps across sectors such as healthcare, engineering, construction, and information technology.

Interested individuals can register directly through the Federal Employment Agency's international recruitment platform to begin the application process.

Germany allows 1 category of foreigners to bring parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had removed one of the most common administrative hurdles in its family reunification process.

Under the change, skilled workers in Germany are no longer required to provide evidence of sufficient living space when their spouses or minor children join them in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh