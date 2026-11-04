The US Department of State published guidance clarifying which adults must apply for a passport in person rather than through renewal

Adults whose passports were lost, stolen, damaged, issued over 15 years ago, or issued before age 16 fall under the in-person rule

The State Department warned that applying through the wrong channel can delay passport issuance

The United States Department of State has spelt out five specific circumstances under which adult applicants cannot use the standard renewal process. Instead, they must appear in person to obtain a 10-year passport.

US Lists 5 Conditions for Applicants Seeking 10-Year American Passport

Source: UGC

The guidance targets first-time adult applicants aged 18 and older, as well as those whose current passports no longer qualify for renewal.

Who must apply in person for US passport

According to the State Department, an adult must visit an approved acceptance facility in person if their passport was lost, stolen, or damaged. The same requirement applies if the passport was issued more than 15 years ago, or if it was originally issued when the holder was under 16 years old.

These five conditions automatically disqualify an applicant from using the postal or online renewal route, regardless of how recently the document may appear to have been issued.

The State Department uses in-person facilities to confirm identity, collect biometric data, and handle original documents directly. This added layer of verification is particularly relevant for first-time adult applicants who have no prior passport history with the department.

Why minor-era passports require new application

One detail worth noting involves passports issued to children. Because passports issued to those under 16 carry only a five-year validity period rather than the standard ten years, any adult holding such a document must go through the full in-person application process, even if the passport looks relatively current.

Adults who do qualify for renewal, meaning those with a valid, undamaged passport obtained after their 16th birthday and issued within the past 15 years, follow a separate process entirely and are not affected by these in-person requirements.

The State Department has urged applicants to carefully confirm which category applies to them before submitting anything, noting that choosing the wrong channel can significantly slow down the process and delay when the passport is issued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh