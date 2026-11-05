Canada's immigration authority has published strict rules on who qualifies as a reference for a new adult passport application

The government identified five specific categories of people barred from serving as a reference, all tied to family relationships

Officials also warned that geography and reference availability can significantly slow down passport processing times

Canada's immigration and citizenship authority has laid out exactly who is eligible to serve as a reference on a new adult passport application, and five groups of people are completely off the table.

Canada names five family groups barred as application references for passport applications. Image credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images, miodrag ignjatovic/iStock

Source: UGC

According to the Government of Canada, a valid reference must be at least 18 years old, must have known the applicant for no fewer than two years, and must consent to having their name and contact information included in the application.

Applicants are also advised to ensure their chosen references are reachable throughout the processing period, since unavailability can cause significant delays.

Who cannot serve as a passport reference?

The government has identified five categories of people who are ineligible to act as a reference on a new adult passport application:

1. Anyone already serving as the applicant's guarantor on the same application

2. A member of the applicant's immediate family

3. A spouse or common-law partner

4. The applicant's child or grandchild

5. Any other member of the extended family

In practice, this means applicants cannot rely on anyone from their family tree at any level to meet this requirement.

Friends, colleagues, neighbours, or other individuals with no family connection are the only viable options.

Canada passport processing delays and additional checks

Even a fully completed application with two valid references does not necessarily mark the end of the process.

Passport officials retain the right to request additional references at any point during their review, meaning applicants should be prepared for follow-up contact.

Geography adds another layer of complexity. References based in a different time zone can be harder to reach promptly, which can extend overall processing times.

Similarly, references travelling outside Canada during the application review period present a comparable risk of delay.

This guidance applies specifically to new adult passport applications and forms part of the broader documentation framework set out by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada outlines reasons for passport application denials

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had listed 10 clearly defined circumstances under which the government can refuse to issue a passport.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has the authority to deny applications in any of these situations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh