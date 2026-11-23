Accra-based pastor Apostle Abraham Lamptey called for a constitutional amendment to allow President Mahama to serve beyond two terms

The Believers House of Worship International founder compared Mahama to Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, during a sermon

Apostle Lamptey conducted an informal voice vote among his congregation on whether Mahama should continue leading Ghana

Accra-based charismatic pastor Apostle Abraham Lamptey has sparked conversation online after declaring that President John Dramani Mahama should not be compelled to leave office when his current term ends.

Pastor Apostle Abraham Lamptey urges a referendum to let President Mahama serve beyond two terms, comparing him with Kwame Nkrumah during his sermon. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The founder and General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International made the remarks during a sermon that has since circulated widely on social media.

He called for a constitutional amendment and a national referendum to allow Mahama to serve beyond the two-term limit currently enshrined in Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Drawing a parallel between Mahama and the country's founding President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Apostle Lamptey argued that Ghana has repeatedly squandered its best opportunities for transformation by removing capable leaders too early.

"Just when Ghana was ready to look like Malaysia today, we chased out Nkrumah, and we still don't want to see him as the father of the nation," he said.

"Look at John Mahama and tell me if he's not the photocopy of Nkrumah. I am not talking politics; I am speaking sense."

He pointed to the 1966 military coup that ousted Dr Nkrumah as a defining moment of national self-sabotage, suggesting that the same pattern continues to undermine Ghana's development.

Apostle Lamptey's call for a referendum

During the sermon, the pastor turned to his congregation with an informal voice vote. When he asked those in favour of Mahama continuing in office to respond, the reaction was vocal.

When he posed the same question about handing power to a successor, the room fell silent.

"Is there something called amendment? So can we have a referendum?" he asked before conducting the vote.

He also urged Ghanaians to set aside tribal and partisan loyalties when evaluating national leadership, expressing frustration at what he described as a tendency to prioritise personal and ethnic interests over the common good.

"If the thing is good for the nation, let's not think of our stomachs and personal interests and say that I am a Ga, NDC is a party for Gas, I am an Asante, and we're for NPP, I am Ewe and NDC is for Ewes. If the thing is good, just admit it. It breaks my heart," he said.

The wider third-term debate

Apostle Lamptey's remarks land in the middle of an already heated national conversation.

The New Patriotic Party Minority in Parliament raised the third-term question several months ago, alleging Mahama harboured intentions to extend his presidency.

Mahama publicly dismissed those claims, stating he had no plans to seek a third term.

Despite that, the NPP has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of Article 66 of the 1992 Constitution, particularly around whether the two-term limit covers non-consecutive terms and what restrictions apply to a Vice-President who assumes the presidency.

Apostle Lamptey's call for a referendum adds yet another layer to a debate that continues to draw both political and public attention across the country.

President Mahama and Afenyo-Markin play golf

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing President John Mahama and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin spending time together on a golf course has caught Ghanaians off guard, sparking a lively conversation about the nature of political rivalry in the country.

THE 1967 NEWS shared the footage on Instagram on November 21, 2026, and it quickly gained traction online. The clip shows the two men among a group of people on a golf course, most dressed in matching teal and multicoloured patterned outfits with white trousers, giving the gathering a relaxed, social feel far removed from the heated exchanges typically associated with Ghanaian politics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh