Germany's government has issued guidance aimed at protecting foreign workers from falling victim to job scams

The advisory outlines four specific warning signs that job seekers should watch out for before accepting any offer

Officials urged foreign nationals to verify employers and avoid any recruiters demanding upfront payments

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Germany has released an official advisory warning foreign workers about the growing threat of fraudulent job offers, outlining four concrete steps they can take to protect themselves from exploitation.

The German government flagged the issue amid concerns that job seekers from abroad are increasingly being targeted by scammers posing as legitimate employers or recruitment agencies, taking advantage of people eager to secure work in Europe.

Germany lists 4 ways foreign workers can avoid fraudulent job offers. Photo credit: picture alliance & Warut Lakam/Getty Images.

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Spotting the red flags

Authorities highlighted several warning signs that foreign workers should treat as immediate causes for concern.

One of the clearest indicators of a scam, officials noted, is any request for upfront payments, whether framed as an administrative fee, visa processing charge, or training cost.

Legitimate employers in Germany do not ask prospective employees to pay money before starting work.

The advisory also cautioned job seekers to be wary of offers that arrive unsolicited or that promise unusually high salaries with little detail about the actual role.

Such offers, particularly those circulating on unofficial channels or social media, are frequently used as bait to lure vulnerable individuals.

Officials further urged foreign nationals to verify the credentials of any company before engaging with them.

This includes checking whether the business is officially registered in Germany and whether the job listing can be found on reputable platforms.

Workers were also advised to be cautious about any recruiter who pressures them into making quick decisions or discourages them from seeking legal advice.

What foreign workers should do

Germany's guidance encourages prospective workers to use only official and verified job portals when searching for employment opportunities in the country.

Reaching out directly to companies through publicly listed contact details, rather than through intermediaries who approached them first, was also recommended as a safer approach.

The German government stressed that workers who suspect they have encountered a fraudulent offer should report the matter to the relevant authorities without delay.

Early reporting can help prevent others from falling into the same traps.

For African job seekers in particular, Germany remains an attractive destination given its demand for skilled labour across sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and logistics.

However, that demand has also made the country a common backdrop for employment scams that prey on hopeful applicants.

Officials emphasised that due diligence before accepting any offer, no matter how appealing, remains the most effective defence against fraud.

Germany opens job portal for foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Germany's Federal Employment Agency had launched an international recruitment portal targeting skilled workers and vocational trainees outside the country.

The platform offered free services including job matching, recognition process guidance, and multilingual support for prospective workers.

Applicants were required to be at least 18 years old and residing outside Germany to qualify for the programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh