A viral video purportedly showing bundles of GH¢200 notes hidden in a closet has sparked a major public outcry in Ghana

Pressure group Arise Ghana gave investigative agencies a 72-hour deadline to confirm whether they had opened a probe

The NPP questioned the footage's authenticity and demanded proof of ownership, location and the date of the alleged cash discovery

A pressure group has thrown its weight behind demands for a formal investigation into a viral video that appears to show millions of cedis in cash crammed into a closet, allegedly belonging to a former government appointee.

Viral Ghana cash video sparks calls for a probe as Arise Ghana sets a 72-hour deadline demanding probe. Image credit: Vadym Pastukh, Ahmed Zaggoudi/iStock

Source: UGC

Arise Ghana, in a statement dated 27 November 2026, called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to urgently probe the footage, which has been widely shared across social media platforms.

Arise Ghana's demands

The group gave investigative agencies 72 hours to publicly confirm whether they had opened an inquiry and to assure Ghanaians that findings would be made available to the public.

It listed several questions it wants answered, including when and where the video was recorded, who owns the money, and what the source of the funds is.

It also asked investigators to establish whether any cash was physically recovered by state authorities and, if so, how much was seized and where it is currently being held.

The statement, signed by the group's Secretary, Richard Kasu, and leading member, Comrade Selorm Dramani Dzramado, made it clear that a viral video alone cannot constitute evidence of wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, Arise Ghana insisted the allegations must not be brushed aside without a thorough, independent review.

The Facebook post below contains the video of stacked cedi notes that went viral.

NPP questions the footage's authenticity

The New Patriotic Party pushed back against the claims. In a statement issued on Thursday, 26 November and signed by its National Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the NPP pointed out that no former government official had been arrested or questioned in connection with the video.

The party demanded concrete evidence establishing the ownership of the funds, the amount involved, the location and the date of the alleged discovery.

Arise Ghana acknowledged the political sensitivity of the matter, warning that inaction by investigative bodies could open the door to propaganda from both the NPP and the governing National Democratic Congress, with the risk of eroding public trust in state institutions.

The group framed the situation as a defining test of the government's accountability commitments under its Reset Agenda, arguing that no individual should be shielded from scrutiny.

The group also said that if the video and its accompanying claims turn out to have been fabricated, those responsible must be identified and held accountable.

It called on Ghanaians to insist on evidence-based accountability rather than allowing serious allegations to be settled through a trial by social media.

Bank of Ghana to launch the Heritage banknotes on December 1, 2026. Image credit: BoG/X, JDM/FB

Source: UGC

What happens to old cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Bank of Ghana (BoG) had confirmed that a new family of banknotes, the Heritage Series, will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, with the central bank reassuring the public that existing notes in their wallets remain valid.

The bank addressed widespread public curiosity by releasing a 114-second video on Wednesday, working through the most frequently asked questions surrounding the redesign. Its central message was clear:

Eight denominations form the new family: GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢100 and GH¢200.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh