The British Army pays recruits and privates £27,282 a year, rising to £46,022 for sergeants and £68,624 for majors

US Army enlisted soldiers can receive total annual compensation of up to $67,285 when housing, food and bonuses are factored in alongside base pay

Australian Army recruits earn AUD $62,333 during basic training, while Canadian Armed Forces new entrants take home between $4,337 and $5,484 per month

Four major military forces have published their official pay structures for new recruits, revealing significant differences in how the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia compensate soldiers at the start of their careers.

Compare army recruit salaries in the UK, US, Canada and Australia, from British Army base pay to allowances. Image credit:MoMo Productions, ATU Images/Getty Images

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What the British Army pays its soldiers

The British Army pays recruits and privates a base salary of £27,282 per year. Pay rises steadily with rank, reaching £35,310 for lance corporals, £40,989 for corporals and £46,022 for sergeants.

Officers follow a separate scale, with officer cadets at Sandhurst earning £35,925 annually, rising to £42,948 for second lieutenants, £54,716 for captains and £68,624 for majors. The army reviews salaries annually, and specialist roles attract higher rates than the standard pay grade.

Soldiers are also enrolled in a pension scheme to which the army contributes in full, with those who complete more than 20 years of service qualifying for a tax-free lump sum.

US, Canadian and Australian military pay compared

In the United States, base pay for a full-time enlisted private with less than two years of service stands at $25,297 per year for the lowest rank (E1), climbing to $28,353 for a private (E2) and $29,815 for a private first class (E3).

When housing allowances, food, clothing and signing bonuses are included, total annual compensation for a married private based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, can reach $67,285. Part-time Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers are paid based on hours worked rather than a fixed annual salary.

Canada's military offers new direct entry recruits in the Regular Force between $4,337 and $5,484 per month during basic training. The Canadian Armed Forces also provide a recruiting allowance for certain roles, structured across three instalments totalling $50,000 over six years of continuous service, alongside benefits including dental, vision and health coverage from the date of enrolment.

Australia's Department of Defence publishes its pay rates in the official Pay and Conditions Manual, which lists the annual salary for a new army recruit during basic training at AUD $62,333.

That figure increases once a recruit moves into trade or employment training, rising to $71,238 in the first six months and reaching $78,361 after 12 months of initial training. Reserve members in Australia are paid on a daily rate, with new recruits in basic training receiving AUD $170.78 per day.

Across all four armies, pay scales are structured to increase with rank, years of service and specialisation, with each force also offering non-salary benefits such as housing support, pensions and professional development as part of the overall compensation package.

US Army announces 2 job openings for applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army had published two civilian job openings for social worker positions.

The advertised roles are being filled through a Direct Hire Authority process, which allows agencies to recruit qualified candidates more quickly than standard federal hiring procedures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh