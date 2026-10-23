US Army Announces 2 Job Openings, Invites Eligible Applicants To Apply

The Department of the Army has opened applications for Social Worker roles under a Direct Hire Authority scheme

One of the positions, focused on Family Advocacy, lists openings in Miami-Dade County, Florida among its locations

Both vacancies are part of continuous open announcements, meaning applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

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The United States Army has announced two civilian job openings for social worker positions, with applications currently being accepted through the federal government's official employment platform, USAJOBS.

The roles, advertised by the Department of the Army under its U.S. Army Medical Command, are being filled through a Direct Hire Authority process, which allows agencies to recruit qualified candidates more quickly than standard federal hiring procedures.

The US Army is hiring social workers in substance abuse and family advocacy roles through Direct Hire Authority Image credit: Sean Murphy, Marcia Straub/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The first position, Social Worker (Substance Abuse), covers multiple locations across the country. Applications opened on 17 February 2026 and will remain active until 16 February 2027, giving prospective candidates a full year to submit their credentials.

The second vacancy, Social Worker (Family Advocacy), is also open across several locations, with Miami-Dade County, Florida listed among the areas where posts are available. That listing accepts applications between 11 May 2026 and 10 November 2026.

Both announcements are described as open continuous listings, meaning the Army does not wait until a deadline closes before reviewing and filling positions. Candidates who apply early may be considered before others, as multiple vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis throughout the application window.

The positions fall under competitive civil service and are open to candidates who meet the qualifications outlined on the USAJOBS platform, where full details on duties, requirements, and the application process are available for each role.

US launches platform helping foreigners find military jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army has published an online careers platform listing 113 military job opportunities across six specialised categories.

The platform allows users to browse or search for roles across mechanics and engineering, support and logistics, signal and intelligence, aviation and aerial defence, science and medicine, and ground forces.

The positions listed on the platform under science and medicine include certified nurse-midwives, paediatric dentists, obstetrician-gynaecology nurses, psychiatric nurse practitioners, child neurologists and preventive medicine officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh