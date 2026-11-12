Malaysia Announces Age Requirement For Foreigners Applying For Citizenship

Malaysia announced a new age requirement that foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship in the country

The policy change affects thousands of applicants, including Ghanaians living and working in Malaysia

Ghanaians in the diaspora who had been considering Malaysian citizenship now face an additional condition to meet

Malaysia has introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking to obtain citizenship, in a move that is expected to affect thousands of immigrants living in the country, including Ghanaians in the Malaysian diaspora.

The Malaysian government announced that foreign nationals must be at least 18 years old before they can submit a citizenship application.

Malaysia announces the age requirement for foreigners applying for Cctizenship. Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill & Twenty47studio/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirement forms part of broader efforts by Kuala Lumpur to regulate the naturalisation process and ensure that applicants are of legal adult age when making such a consequential commitment.

Malaysia's new citizenship rule explained

Under the revised policy, applicants must satisfy the age threshold alongside other existing conditions, which typically include a minimum period of legal residency in Malaysia, proficiency in the Malay language, and a clean criminal record.

The government indicated that the age stipulation is intended to bring greater consistency and accountability to the citizenship process, ensuring that individuals applying are capable of making an informed, legally binding decision.

Malaysia has long been a destination for African migrants, particularly those pursuing professional and academic opportunities.

Ghanaians represent a small but notable segment of this group, with many travelling to Malaysia for university education and skilled employment.

What this means for Ghanaians in Malaysia

For Ghanaians who have built lives in Malaysia over several years, the new rule adds another layer of planning to what is already a lengthy and demanding process.

Those who are resident in the country and approaching adulthood will now need to factor in the age condition as they map out their path to permanent settlement.

Ghanaian students who arrive in Malaysia as minors, for instance, would need to wait until they turn 18 before they can formally initiate a citizenship application, regardless of how long they have already lived in the country.

The announcement has renewed conversations within African migrant communities about the evolving requirements for long-term residency and belonging in Southeast Asian nations.

Malaysia names entry and exit document rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Malaysia's immigration authorities had released a list of six key documents that foreign travellers were required to carry when entering or leaving the country.

The announcement had come amid growing tourist arrivals to Malaysia, with the government keen to ensure smooth border processing.

Travellers who failed to present the required documents at entry and exit points risked being denied access into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh