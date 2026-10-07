UK Names 4 Groups Eligible for British Citizenship Through Special Route

The UK Government published guidance on a dedicated citizenship route available to four specific categories of British nationals who do not yet hold full citizenship

British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas) are among those eligible to apply through the route

Adult applicants face fees of £1,670, while children are charged £1,000, with an additional cost if a child turns 18 during the process

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The United Kingdom Government has published official guidance detailing a dedicated citizenship application route open to four categories of British nationals who currently hold a form of British nationality but have not yet attained full British citizenship.

The guidance, published on the UK Government website, sets out the eligibility criteria, exclusions, and costs associated with the route.

UK guidance sets out the citizenship route for four British national groups, eligibility exclusions and fees of £1,670 for adults and £1,000 for kids Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for UK citizenship route

The four groups eligible to apply are British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas). However, the guidance makes clear that not all holders of a British nationality status will qualify. Anyone who currently holds citizenship or nationality of another country is excluded, as are British overseas territories citizens.

Families considering this route should also be aware of a significant limitation: children born outside the United Kingdom to a parent who successfully obtains citizenship through this route will not automatically become British citizens. Parents who wish their children to hold British citizenship would need to pursue separate arrangements.

Fees and costs for applicants

The financial cost of applying is considerable. Each adult applicant is required to pay a total of £1,670, which comprises a £1,540 application fee and a £130 citizenship ceremony fee. Children's applications are charged at £1,000.

There is one additional cost scenario to note: should a child turn 18 at any point while their application is still being processed, an extra £130 becomes payable to cover the citizenship ceremony that adult applicants are required to attend.

The guidance forms part of the UK Government's broader nationality and immigration information for those looking to formalise their British citizenship status.

UK plans new permanent residency rules for workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has planned changes to the rules governing when foreign nationals can qualify for permanent residency.

The UK Justice Secretary Alex Norris defended the government's decision to take more time before finalising the reforms, insisting there is no division within Cabinet over the proposals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh