Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli shared an emotional throwback video of late Pete Edochie and Alexx Ekubo on November 25, 2026

Omoni Oboli posted the video on the same day Pete Edochie passed away, mourning the legendary actor as 'the Iroko'

The video of the two late stars together drew an outpouring of grief from fans still reeling from both losses

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli stirred deep emotion across social media on 25th November 2026, the same day legendary actor Pete Edochie passed away, after she shared a throwback video capturing a warm moment between Edochie and the late Alexx Ekubo.

Omoni Oboli shares a poignant throwback of Pete Edochie and Alexx Ekubo as she mourns the Nollywood legends, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans online. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The clip, posted to her Instagram page, shows the two beloved Nigerian film figures together, leaving fans with little more than memories of two men now gone.

For many who watched it, the footage was a painful reminder of how much the industry had lost within a single year.

Omoni Oboli mourns Pete Edochie

Sharing the video, Omoni Oboli wrote a heartfelt caption paying tribute to the screen legend, who passed away in the early hours of November 25, 2026.

"Hmmm 2026! It is well 🙏🏾 The Iroko has fallen 💔 Rest in power sir Pete Edochie 🕊️," she wrote.

The post carried an added layer of emotion, as Omoni Oboli was still mourning Alexx Ekubo after his death, with the actor's photo remaining her Instagram profile picture.

Alexx was deeply loved and respected in the Nigerian film industry, where many colleagues regarded him as a mentor, friend and pillar of support. Even six months after his passing, his absence continues to weigh heavily on those who knew and worked with him.

His death had already left a deep void in the industry, and news of Pete Edochie's passing has brought another wave of grief to an industry still struggling to come to terms with its losses.

The Instagram post below has a throwback video capturing the enviable bond between the late Alexx Ekubo and Pete Edochie.

Fans React to the Video of Two Legends

The throwback clip quickly drew a wave of responses from fans grappling with the double loss.

oliveemodi said:

"Both of them have reunited😢. Sighs! It is well 💔."

eveluv6 said:

"This year shaaa😢😢😢😢😢.... God have mercy, let this year not take again 🙏."

babypatricia23 said:

"Father and son😢😢 see Alex showing daddy the way 😢. 2026 tufiaaaaaaaaaaaa."

Pete Edochie: Everything to know about the legendary actor’s life and legacy. Image credit: Pete Edochie, For the love of Anambra

Source: UGC

Pete Edochie biography: Life, wife, children, career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie was one of Africa's most respected entertainers, whose illustrious career in broadcasting, television and cinema spanned nearly six decades.

Known for his deep voice, commanding personality, traditional African proverbs and exceptional delivery of movie scripts, Edochie became a household name across the continent.

Although millions recognised him for portraying kings, wealthy businessmen, village elders and authoritative fathers in Nollywood movies, his journey to stardom began far away from the movie industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh